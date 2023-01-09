Read full article on original website
Markquis Nowell Has Put K-State—and Himself—on the Map
The 5’8” guard has exploded in January to help the Wildcats get off to a stunning 4–0 start in the Big 12.
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Kansas State lands impact running back transfer Treshaun Ward from Florida State
Kansas State has landed a promising running back transfer to help replace Deuce Vaughn next season. That wasn’t the Wildcats’ only dose of good news on Tuesday.
sportsspectrum.com
Jerome Tang sees early success at Kansas State: 'It's a testament to God's faithfulness'
Jerome Tang wasn’t leaving his role as Baylor’s associate head men’s basketball coach for any head coaching job, but the Kansas State opening caught his attention this past offseason. He prayed about it and decided it was finally the right time to leave after spending 19 years as an assistant to Scott Drew.
KVOE
Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings
The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Photo shows woman at Kansas Statehouse rally, not Capitol riot
CLAIM: A photo of a woman smiling and holding an American flag inside a government building shows Jan. 6 was not an “insurrection.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While the photo was taken on Jan. 6, 2021, it shows a peaceful rally at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, not the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that same day. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reflects the legal and dictionary definitions of “insurrection,” as The Associated Press has explained.
New Washburn president a familiar face
TOPEKA (KSNT) – JuliAnn Mazachek will serve as the new president of Washburn University once agreed upon by the board of regents, according to Lori Hutchinson, spokeswoman. Mazachek spent 30 years at Washburn before spending only a few month as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas, according to Washburn’s alumni foundation. She accepted […]
republic-online.com
Topeka selected for construction of veterans residential home
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of state...
1350kman.com
Former RCPD administrator among nominees for Riley County judge vacancy
Three nominees have been submitted to interview for a district magistrate vacancy in Riley County. The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission announced Tuesday that it will convene at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Riley County Courthouse. The nominees, all from Manhattan, include recently retired RCPD Captain Josh Kyle, as...
1350kman.com
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
KAKE TV
2 killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash on I-70 in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 70. The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Marshall Army Airfield in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Cruze was heading east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.
Big tractors take over Topeka events center
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 34th Annual Topeka Farm Show is this week at Stormont Vail Events Center. It features products in agri-business, farm and ranch Technology, livestock equipment, soybean production and horsemanship. The farm show will be open until 5 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 4 […]
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Margaritas, Ivan Tacos a special for this North Topeka eatery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Margaritas and a family dish, Ivan Tacos, are a special for a new eatery in North Topeka. A new business has popped up on N. Topeka Ave. - a restaurant that may be new to many. “This is Margaritas Jalisco North,” said Imelda Panuco, Co-Owner of...
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
WIBW
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
WIBW
Crews on scene of two-vehicle crash late Tuesday morning northeast of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday morning just northeast of Topeka. The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday near N.E. 39th and K-4 highway. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Soldier Township Fire Department, were...
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning. According to the Topeka Police Department, the call came in at 3:50 Tuesday morning where a suspect robbed the Cenex in the 1900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot and no arrest has been made. No injuries were […]
