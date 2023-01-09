Dolphins Get Crushing Injury News Ahead Of Playoff Game

The Miami Dolphins might not be at full strength when they battle the Bills in the AFC Playoffs this Sunday.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb on Sunday.

Now, unfortunately, Mostert's status is in question for the team's postseason game vs. the Bills on Sunday.

"Sources: #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the playoff-clinching win over the #Jets . He gained 71 yards on 11 carries and was explosive. Now, status is in doubt against the #Bills ," said Ian Rapoport.

This is potentially a massive loss for the Dolphins.

It's currently unclear who will start for Miami at quarterback on Sunday. Given all the uncertainty, the team will likely rely plenty on its rushing attack, which Mostert is an integral part of.

This will be something to keep an eye on as next weekend approaches.