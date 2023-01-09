ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
marthastewart.com

Does Sleeping With the TV on Affect the Quality of Your Rest? We Asked Sleep Experts to Weigh In

Whether you find it difficult to fall asleep without background noise or can't resist turning on another episode of your favorite show before you close your eyes, many people watch television before bed. If you're in this group and have noticed you often wake up feeling less than well-rested, your nightly TV habit may be to blame. The light emitted from the device can be harmful to your quality of sleep for several factors, including its impact on melatonin production and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out

DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Siddhartha R. Sapkota

The Ancient Sleeping Method " Two Sleeps"

The "Two Sleeps" was a common habit in medieval times, where people would sleep in two separate chunks during the night instead of one long stretch. This practice has been mostly forgotten over time, but it could have some hidden benefits for your health and lifestyle. Studies have shown that two sleeps can help regulate your sleep cycle and improve your quality of rest. It can also help improve your overall well-being, as it can reduce stress, improve your alertness and concentration during the day, and help you feel more relaxed and energized. There are many ways to incorporate the two sleeps into your life, ranging from simple lifestyle changes to more elaborate ones. In this article, we will explore the benefits of the two sleepsand how you can make it part of your daily routine.
Prevention

Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed

New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
msn.com

Key Tip for First-Time Cruisers Prevents a Mistake So Many Travelers Make

Going on a cruise is so different from other types of travel that it can be a bit overwhelming to figure everything out if it's your first time. After all, you're boarding a ship and staying there for the duration of your vacation (minus any ports you get off at, of course). It doesn't exactly work like other trips!
MedicalXpress

How sleep habits can affect weight

About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
msn.com

Ask an expert: how many walnuts should we consume each day

Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Seven whole shelled nuts is the recommended amount of walnuts per day. The side effects of eating too many walnuts can be bloating or loosened stool, and weight gain. → See more questions and expert...
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Anger issues become hurdle in romance and on the road

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem I just can’t identify. I suppose it’s a combination of a lot of issues. I live with my boyfriend and work from home. When it comes to patience about almost anything, I have the shortest fuse. Simple things trigger me, and I flare up quickly.  If I see someone […] The post Dear Abby: Anger issues become hurdle in romance and on the road appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
themomkind.com

How to Help Your Child with Autism Overcome Picky Eating

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Parents worldwide can relate to the difficulties often faced regarding feeding children, and naturally, concerns can arise regarding their nutrition and their relationship to food. Children with autism are much more likely to exert particularly selective tendencies...
CNET

How to Get Better Sleep in 2023

There's one thing we do every night that greatly impacts all aspects of our well-being -- sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 30% of adults in the US don't get enough sleep, and that makes us tired, cranky and caffeine-addicted. The reasons range from the wrong pillow and mattress to fighting your natural circadian rhythm.

