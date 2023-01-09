ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

WTAJ

$1M Mega Millions Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — If you bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket, then you might want to check your numbers because one lucky person has matched five out of five numbers, earning $1 million. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing include 07 13 14 15 18. The Mega Ball drawn was 09 and the Megaplier […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
erienewsnow.com

4 New Dunkin' Locations Coming to Erie Area

Four Dunkin' locations are coming to the Erie area, the franchisee announced Thursday. DALRT Inc. will open a Harborcreek Township location at 4203 Buffalo Rd. near Parker Ave. this spring. Cement has been poured throughout the interior, the rough plumbing and electrical is complete, and framing work is set to...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
CBS Baltimore

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday night's drawing is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. History and the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Since there were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion.Wildly high jackpots like this one and the nearly $2 billion Powerball in November, entice more and more Marylanders to buy tickets."This is where we start to see sales start to really accumulate in between each of these drawings and if the sales support raising the jackpot, they'll increase it," Doug Lloyd,...
MARYLAND STATE
yourerie

The gift of life: Crawford County man receives life-saving kidney donation

The gift of life: Crawford County man receives life-saving kidney donation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

