BALTIMORE -- Tuesday night's drawing is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. History and the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Since there were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion.Wildly high jackpots like this one and the nearly $2 billion Powerball in November, entice more and more Marylanders to buy tickets."This is where we start to see sales start to really accumulate in between each of these drawings and if the sales support raising the jackpot, they'll increase it," Doug Lloyd,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO