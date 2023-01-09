Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
KETV.com
Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week
OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
WOWT
Residents concerned about Legacy Crossing’s future
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The apartment units at Legacy Crossing seem to be boarded up and secure. There are still a few cars in the parking lots, and a lot of trash around the area. We’re told private security makes regular rounds. There are people who live close by...
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
WOWT
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
KETV.com
Crews struggle to get water to house fire north of Omaha on Monday
A house fire in the Ponca Hills area Monday proved difficult for fire crews. They were called to a home near 32nd Avenue and Shongaska Road around 11 a.m. The fire was extinguished quickly, but it took a lot of effort to get water up to the fight. "There are...
doniphanherald.com
Looters ransack Bellevue's iconic Nettie's after fire destroys restaurant
The dried bouquet of flowers preserved from Nettie Escamilla-Vela’s funeral service burned in the fire. As did the pictures of Nettie’s brothers and sisters hanging on the wall and photo albums of family, friends and customers – filled with pictures of wedding receptions, graduation ceremonies, confirmation celebrations, birthday parties and more. So much more.
klkntv.com
Car slams into Lincoln post office, causing ‘significant’ damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car caused “significant” damage to a Lincoln post office building on Tuesday, authorities say. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the post office near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Harney St. lane restrictions at 37th
A longtime headache for Bellevue drivers is lifted. A longtime headache has finally been relieved for Bellevue drivers. Businesses struggle during 42nd St. bridge project. Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as bridge work at I-80 continues. How to file pothole damage claims with the city. Updated: Jan. 5,...
News Channel Nebraska
Pottawattamie County to pay hunters for beaver kills
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County will pay you to kill beavers. According to the Pottawattamie County government, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the “Beaver Bounty Program.”. The program is used in other counties in Iowa and allows hunters to be paid...
Adoption Option: Paulina at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Paulina! Chris met this absolute sweetheart at the Nebraska Humane Society. She is a 5-year-old spayed Pit Bull Terrier and Bulldog mix.
klkntv.com
Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
klkntv.com
Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska
UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
