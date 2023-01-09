ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week

OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history

OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City

Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Residents concerned about Legacy Crossing’s future

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The apartment units at Legacy Crossing seem to be boarded up and secure. There are still a few cars in the parking lots, and a lot of trash around the area. We’re told private security makes regular rounds. There are people who live close by...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Looters ransack Bellevue's iconic Nettie's after fire destroys restaurant

The dried bouquet of flowers preserved from Nettie Escamilla-Vela’s funeral service burned in the fire. As did the pictures of Nettie’s brothers and sisters hanging on the wall and photo albums of family, friends and customers – filled with pictures of wedding receptions, graduation ceremonies, confirmation celebrations, birthday parties and more. So much more.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Harney St. lane restrictions at 37th

A longtime headache for Bellevue drivers is lifted. A longtime headache has finally been relieved for Bellevue drivers. Businesses struggle during 42nd St. bridge project. Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as bridge work at I-80 continues. How to file pothole damage claims with the city. Updated: Jan. 5,...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pottawattamie County to pay hunters for beaver kills

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County will pay you to kill beavers. According to the Pottawattamie County government, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the “Beaver Bounty Program.”. The program is used in other counties in Iowa and allows hunters to be paid...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska

UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy