Ames, IA

Peterson: Balance is a key to early-season success for Iowa State men's basketball

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

AMES – I hit up The Register’s Iowa State text group for the first time this basketball season, asking this loyal bunch just who they figured is the Cyclones’ best men’s basketball player. Sure, it’s only three games (all of them victories) into the Big 12 season. Still, it’s interesting to see if their thinking matched mine.

Many cited Gabe Kalscheur or Caleb Grill. A few others mentioned Tamin Lipsey. Some said Osun Osunniyi and Robert Jones has some fans out there, too.

More: Peterson: For Iowa State's Caleb Grill, practice certainly is making perfect

Their responses proved precisely one of the reasons why T.J. Otzelberger’s No. 14 Iowa State team is 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m., ESPN+ game against Texas Tech (0-3, 10-5) at Hilton Coliseum.

This is the farthest thing from a one- or two-player team as you can get in basketball.

Even Otzelberger was stumped Monday when I posed that question to him. After a long pause for thought, he said:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQWvg_0k8dIJvA00

“Our guys, every single day − the work they put in − it’s hard to differentiate one guy from another.

“Some people always look at who scores the most points or who has this or that. On different nights, there’s been different guys that have had an impact. Kalscheur had an unbelievable impact on our ability to win the last game. There are other guys that step up, whether it’s been Jones, or Grill, or Lipsey or (Jaren) Holmes or (Osunniyi) − there’s been so many guys that have stepped in and stepped up.

“What it says about our guys, is that they’re a really connected group. They’re a together group. They don’t come in with a big ego or a preconceived notion of who’s going to take shots or whose night it’s going to be.”

Most recently, five players – three starters and two reserves – scored between 10 and 15 points at TCU. Kalscheur led the scoring with 15 points in the Big 12 opener against Baylor. Grill had 20 in the next game at Oklahoma.

It’s not a program without a star. It’s a program in which multiple players have that capability.

“As you prepare for us, I think it poses challenges,” Otzelberger said. “If I was preparing for us, you’ve got to keep Tamin and Jaren out of the paint, you’ve got to try and keep Caleb and Gabe off of rhythm 3s, you’ve got to try to keep Tre (King) and Rob (Jones)  and (Osunniyi) from getting the catches they want in the paint.

“Our opponents have to make choices. There’s not a surefire 'take this away,' and it’s going to really disrupt us. I think it’s probably tough to scout and prepare for a team that can beat you in a lot of different ways.”

This team doesn’t have a “best player” right now. We may be saying that at season’s end, too. I suspect we will, and last week was a great example.

Grill’s 3-point basket with 33 seconds remaining broke a 58-all score in last Wednesday’s win at Oklahoma, a game in which Kalscheur’s lock-down defense held Grant Sherfield to just 4 points − 12 below his average.

Saturday, Kalscheur’s side-step 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds to play was the difference in a 69-67 win at TCU – a game in which King scored 12 off-the-bench points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1SKK_0k8dIJvA00

Throughout the season, Lipsey has been a wonderful point guard, so again, who’s Iowa State’s best player?

It’s someone different each game. That’s what can make preparing to face the Cyclones so difficult. That, and figuring out how to score against a defense that’s become the identity of Otzelberger’s program.

What else was on the minds of The Register’s Iowa State text group?

Text-group question: 3-0 in league. Two road wins. Who saw that happening?

My response: I figured splitting last week’s road games would be a logical result, but winning consecutive games at Oklahoma and then TCU?

If anything, we should know never to underestimate what Otzelberger, his staff and players have accomplished since making the program relevant again. They’ve done it with balance, with defense and without egos.

That’s a winning formula.

Text-group question: Is the success Iowa State has had with long-range shooting going to keep up? I have this feeling that it will.

My response: Let’s look at the stats. After three Big 12 games last season, the Cyclones combined for 28.6% 3-point shooting. This season’s team, heading into the Texas Tech game, is at 38.9%.

More: Gabe Kalscheur's 3-pointer saves Iowa State in win over TCU

After three conference games last season, Grill was 3-of-12 from distance, whereas this season, he’s 11-of-23. A similar comparison goes for Kalscheur, who was 1-for-10 after facing Baylor, Texas Tech and Oklahoma last season, and is 7-of-19 after this 3-0 start.

Will it last? There are 15 more conference games, including Saturday’s at No. 2 Kansas. There likely will be times when 3-point shots aren’t falling, but the fact they are now, proves they’re capable.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: Balance is a key to early-season success for Iowa State men's basketball

