Listen: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker second term inauguration

By Dave Marzullo
 3 days ago

Listen on-demand as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office and delivers his inaugural address for his second term as governor in ceremonies at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, IL, Monday, January 9, 2023.

Audio: Gov. J.B. Pritzker, State Sen. Darren Bailey speak after race for governor of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker first inaugural address Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

