Arkansas State

THV11

Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KATV

Second Chance Youth Ranch opens home for young mothers in foster care

Ribbon cutting for Second Chance Youth Ranch's 9th foster facility campus. Built for young mothers in foster care. (Photo Courtesy: Rachel Hubbard) Little Rock (KATV) — Second Chance Youth Ranch is a placement agency for Arkansas children in foster care.-- A private alternative to fostering through the state. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

MH’s Dover among 3 area athletes on All-Arkansas Preps football team

The All-Arkansas Preps football team was released in Monday’s issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and three area athletes are on the list. Mountain Home junior defensive lineman Robert Dover was one of two on the defensive first team. Dover finished the season with 114 tackles, including 24 for loss and 14 sacks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Arkansas

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas on Thursday?

ARKANSAS, USA — Goodbye sunshine and warm weather, and say hello to colder weather as a cold front strikes Arkansas tonight bringing some snow chances. How much snow is possible Thursday once the cold air arrives?. Tap HERE to track the incoming snow. FIRST, STORMS... A strong cold front...
ARKANSAS STATE
wchstv.com

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
ARKANSAS STATE

