Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

1-7-1-4

(one, seven, one, four)

whatsupnewp.com

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
The Associated Press

$1,000 reward in deer poaching near Ruby Lake Refuge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A citizen’s group that works with the Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a suspected deer poaching case in northeast Nevada. Authorities say a mule deer may have been killed illegally south of Elko near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. State Game Warden Lt. Buck Tingle says persons of interest were seen leaving the area heading south on Ruby Valley Road in a newer model dark blue Ford F-150 truck with Nevada plates. He says they want to speak with people in the vehicle who may be able to assist in the investigation.
ELKO, NV
ABC6.com

Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Kemp begins second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied from the 59-year-old Republican’s first term, steadily Republican, but not pushing the ideological frontier. Kemp said he will lead in the same fashion during his second four years after taking his oath of office at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta. “We stayed focused on what mattered to real people, real families and real communities across our state,” Kemp said. “The deal we offered voters was that your state government should care a lot more about safe streets, good schools and good paying jobs than what the pundits are saying on the cable news.” Also sworn in were other Republican statewide officials Kemp helped carry to victory in November as he thrashed Democrat Stacey Abrams. Taking office Thursday were Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Insurance Commissioner John King and schools Superintendent Richard Woods.
GEORGIA STATE
Turnto10.com

Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Ruby Bridges' school made part of civil rights trail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans school that was desegregated by a young Ruby Bridges in 1960 officially became a stop on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail as a marker commemorating the event was unveiled Thursday. Bridges, who was 6 years old when she first walked into William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, didn’t attend Thursday’s event. But members of her family were there as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and others spoke of her family’s courage in the days of vehement opposition to the desegregation. “She walked these stairs and not only changed the course of integration in this city, but also the course of history. This is never lost on us as a staff and a student body,” Principal Jasmine Graves Black-Clemons said. “We are grateful for her sacrifice.” Four Black children integrated New Orleans schools on Nov. 14, 1960 — three girls entered McDonough 19 school that day as Bridges walked into Frantz. Bridges’ walk into the school with federal marshals was immortalized in a famous Norman Rockwell painting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!
The Associated Press

Blue Cross NC appeals loss of state worker contract to Aetna

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina on Thursday formally appealed the decision by the health insurance plan for public employees to choose a different company to administer the plan after more than 40 years. Blue Cross, the state’s dominant insurer, filed its request for a protest meeting with State Health Plan acting director Sam Watts. The plan’s board of trustees voted last month to replace Blue Cross with Aetna starting in 2025. State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced the bid winner last week. As the next third-party administrator, Aetna could oversee health care spending of more than $17.5 billion over a five-year period, the plan has said. The job involves handling health care expenses for several hundred thousand state employees, teachers, their family members and retirees, ensuring claims are paid and building out a provider network. In the protest letter, an attorney for Blue Cross said in part the bidding process assembled by the plan was simplistic and the scoring system arbitrary, and that it failed to take into account how a provider network change would harm plan members. Durham-based Blue Cross estimates its provider network is nearly 40% larger than Aetna’s.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Turnto10.com

Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
