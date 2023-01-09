ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

7-9-1-6, Wild: 1

(seven, nine, one, six; Wild: one)

