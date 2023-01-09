ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

5 Art Galleries to Visit in Franklin & Williamson County

5 Art Galleries to Visit in Franklin & Williamson County. Williamson County, Tennessee loves the fine arts. This is reflected in the number of theatres, music venues, and art galleries that have found a home here! Keep reading to learn more about the art scene in Franklin and beyond! You may even discover your new favorite work of art.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Wharf Park planned for Cumberland River

Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters. Wharf Park planned for Cumberland River. Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Elegy Coffee Announces Germantown Expansion

East Nashville’s favorite coffeeshop, Elegy Coffee announces today the official opening of its second location in Nashville’s trendy Germantown neighborhood. A third coffeeshop, located downtown in the One Nashville Place building also opened its doors earlier in the month on January 3rd, marking the beginning of new chapter for the Eyes & Ears Hospitality brand, which also operates popular East Nashville spot The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, as it grows in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life. But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WNAW 94.7

Report: Former George Jones Museum in Nashville to Become a Sports Bar

The building that formerly housed the now-defunct George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will now serve as the home for an elaborate sports bar, according to a new report. The Nashville Business Journal reports that DraftKings Sports & Social has filed for a sign permit with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in the old location at 128 Second Ave. North, right in the heart of Music City's tourist district. That proposed signage also includes the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo, though it is not presently clear how that organization might tie into plans for a sports bar and entertainment complex.
NASHVILLE, TN

