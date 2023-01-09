Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro and MTE finalize “property swap” for planned parkland and economic development prospects
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro finalized the “property swap” with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) on Jan. 4, 2023, for land along Veterans Parkway that includes a proposed park in the western portion of Murfreesboro. “We are pleased to finalize the exchange of land that serves...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
Williamson County Schools hoping to fill dozens of positions through ‘Classified Career Fair’
Taking the call for help right to the parents. How Williamson County Schools are hoping to fill dozens of open positions.
franklinis.com
5 Art Galleries to Visit in Franklin & Williamson County
5 Art Galleries to Visit in Franklin & Williamson County. Williamson County, Tennessee loves the fine arts. This is reflected in the number of theatres, music venues, and art galleries that have found a home here! Keep reading to learn more about the art scene in Franklin and beyond! You may even discover your new favorite work of art.
murfreesboro.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Names Principal of the Year
Congratulations to Principal Don Bartch from The Creek on being named the Principal of the Year from Murfreesboro City Schools. Congrats Principal Don! Thank you for all you do for our kids.
Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student
Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.
WKRN
Wharf Park planned for Cumberland River
Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters. Wharf Park planned for Cumberland River. Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown...
In-N-Out Burger making its way to Middle Tennessee
Governor Bill Lee has big news for Middle Tennessee! In-N-Out Burger will be making its way to the Volunteer State, the Governor announced on Tuesday.
franklinis.com
SMOOTHIE KING CHOOSES NASHVILLE TO DEBUT ITS NEW SMOOTHIE BOWLS MONTHS BEFORE NATIONAL LAUNCH
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 10, 2023) – Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise, today announced Nashville will be some of the first to try its new product lineup of Smoothie Bowls before they roll out nationwide in April. Starting today, Tennesseans can try these fresh and deliciously satisfying bowls at 22 locations in the Nashville area.
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
franklinis.com
Elegy Coffee Announces Germantown Expansion
East Nashville’s favorite coffeeshop, Elegy Coffee announces today the official opening of its second location in Nashville’s trendy Germantown neighborhood. A third coffeeshop, located downtown in the One Nashville Place building also opened its doors earlier in the month on January 3rd, marking the beginning of new chapter for the Eyes & Ears Hospitality brand, which also operates popular East Nashville spot The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, as it grows in 2023.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
WSMV
Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life. But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.
Report: Former George Jones Museum in Nashville to Become a Sports Bar
The building that formerly housed the now-defunct George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will now serve as the home for an elaborate sports bar, according to a new report. The Nashville Business Journal reports that DraftKings Sports & Social has filed for a sign permit with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in the old location at 128 Second Ave. North, right in the heart of Music City's tourist district. That proposed signage also includes the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo, though it is not presently clear how that organization might tie into plans for a sports bar and entertainment complex.
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
