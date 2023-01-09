ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grunge

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022

U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters.  U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
Vice

Fears Are Growing That Iran Will Execute Two More Young Protesters

Dozens of people have gathered outside an Iranian prison to protest against the reportedly imminent executions of two young anti-government activists who were arrested as part of the regime’s crackdown on the women-led protests that have roiled the country since September. Protesters assembled outside Rajai Shahr jail in the...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
The Hill

Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East

Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries.   On the ground, the most…
Godwin

Syrian soldiers are killed in Israeli attacks, and the airport in Damascus is closed

According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.
The Jewish Press

Lebanon Court Charges 7 for Attack that Killed an Irish UN Soldier

Lebanon’s military court charged seven people on Thursday for an attack last month that killed an Irish soldier serving in a UN peacekeeping force. On Dec. 15, a vehicle carrying troops from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was fired upon while traveling in southern Lebanon. The...
The Guardian

Spain starts repatriating families of IS fighters from Syrian camps

Madrid has begun repatriating the Spanish families of Islamic State fighters from Syrian refugee camps, the government announced on Tuesday, making it the latest country to start bringing its citizens home since the ground war against the militant group ended almost four years ago. In a statement, the government said...
The Jewish Press

Turkish Charity Group Vows to Prevent Israel’s ‘Judaization’ of Jerusalem

As Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, a Turkish charity continues operating in eastern Jerusalem to prevent what it calls the city’s “Judaization.”. The Turkish Heritage Association, “Miratna” provides food packages and financial assistance to needy families, renovates...
The Guardian

Boris Johnson plans to visit Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine

Boris Johnson is planning a trip to Ukraine to visit President Volodymyr Zelenskiy despite concern among senior Conservatives that the trip could undermine the authority of Rishi Sunak. The former prime minster has told friends he intends to travel to Kyiv in the coming months to show his public support...
France 24

Iranians protest outside French embassy after Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Dozens of Iranians gathered Sunday outside the French embassy in Tehran protesting against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. The magazine on Wednesday published caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of the months-long protests in Iran, sparked by the death in custody...
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy