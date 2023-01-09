According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.

