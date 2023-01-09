Read full article on original website
Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022
U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State says she still hopes to return to the U.S.
Hoda Muthana, who ran away from home to join Islamic State in Syria, says she wants to return to the U.S., even if it means serving prison time.
Fears Are Growing That Iran Will Execute Two More Young Protesters
Dozens of people have gathered outside an Iranian prison to protest against the reportedly imminent executions of two young anti-government activists who were arrested as part of the regime’s crackdown on the women-led protests that have roiled the country since September. Protesters assembled outside Rajai Shahr jail in the...
Alabama woman who joined ISIS hoping to be allowed back in the US
An Alabama woman who fled home to join ISIS in 2014 is hoping to return to the U.S., saying she regrets he actions and vowing to be an advocate against extremism.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
'ISIS bride' Mariam Raad, 31, charged over fighting for Islamic State after Syrian refugee rescue
A Sydney woman has been charged after being rescued from a Syrian refugee camp for reformed Islamic State fighters - eight years after she allegedly left Australia to fight for the militant group.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East
Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries. On the ground, the most…
Syrian soldiers are killed in Israeli attacks, and the airport in Damascus is closed
According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.
The Jewish Press
Lebanon Court Charges 7 for Attack that Killed an Irish UN Soldier
Lebanon’s military court charged seven people on Thursday for an attack last month that killed an Irish soldier serving in a UN peacekeeping force. On Dec. 15, a vehicle carrying troops from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was fired upon while traveling in southern Lebanon. The...
Spain starts repatriating families of IS fighters from Syrian camps
Madrid has begun repatriating the Spanish families of Islamic State fighters from Syrian refugee camps, the government announced on Tuesday, making it the latest country to start bringing its citizens home since the ground war against the militant group ended almost four years ago. In a statement, the government said...
Dual British-Iranian citizen sentenced to death for spying for UK
Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen and former Iranian official, has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the United Kingdom, according to Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan on Wednesday.
House Democrats urge Biden not to 'provide shelter' to Bolsonaro
Dozens of House Democrats on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden not to "provide shelter" for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of an attack on Brazil's democratic institutions that echoed the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.
The Jewish Press
Turkish Charity Group Vows to Prevent Israel’s ‘Judaization’ of Jerusalem
As Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, a Turkish charity continues operating in eastern Jerusalem to prevent what it calls the city’s “Judaization.”. The Turkish Heritage Association, “Miratna” provides food packages and financial assistance to needy families, renovates...
Boris Johnson plans to visit Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine
Boris Johnson is planning a trip to Ukraine to visit President Volodymyr Zelenskiy despite concern among senior Conservatives that the trip could undermine the authority of Rishi Sunak. The former prime minster has told friends he intends to travel to Kyiv in the coming months to show his public support...
France 24
Iranians protest outside French embassy after Charlie Hebdo cartoons
Dozens of Iranians gathered Sunday outside the French embassy in Tehran protesting against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. The magazine on Wednesday published caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of the months-long protests in Iran, sparked by the death in custody...
Myanmar junta hit Indian territory during strike on rebel camp, say witnesses
The Myanmar military launched an airstrike on a prominent training camp for pro-democracy forces close to the Indian border, with jets dropping at least two bombs inside Indian territory according to eyewitnesses. The Myanmar junta, who seized power in a coup in February 2021 and are engaged in a bloody...
Tigray forces begin handing over heavy weapons to Ethiopian army
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tigray forces, who fought a two-year war against Ethiopia's federal government, began handing over heavy weaponry to the national army as part of an African Union-led peace process on Tuesday.
South Korea Now Openly Discussing Arming Itself With Nuclear Weapons
U.S. ArmyWith confidence in the U.S. nuclear umbrella shaken, Seoul is increasingly eyeing a direct counter to the North’s nuclear weapons program.
