Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

