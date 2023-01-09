Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE CASE
January 12, 2023 9:40 a.m. A Reedsport woman was jailed in an alleged stolen vehicle case, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. while in the 1200 block of Northwest Munson Court for an unrelated investigation, an officer saw the woman from a nearby pickup. The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was eventually found inside the house.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Southeast Lane Avenue to contact the 61-year old, who had previously been trespassed. Officers tried to get the suspect to leave on his own accord, but he refused.
kezi.com
Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly attempting to break in to woman’s vehicle
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle Tuesday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10. Police said the report told them that a man, later identified as Matthew David Gault, 24, was allegedly banging on a woman’s vehicle and trying to break down the door to get inside. Police said Gault and the woman had previously been in a relationship, and Gault reportedly had threatened her the day before.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR PRIOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A woman was cited by Roseburg Police Tuesday morning for a prior alleged criminal mischief and road rage incident. An RPD report said on a past date a driver allegedly cut off a second driver as they exited the northbound off ramp of Interstate 5 onto West Harvard Avenue. The second driver reportedly followed the first driver into the parking lot of a nearby business where she got out of her vehicle and allegedly demanded that the first driver exit his, while she yelled profanities at him.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police cited a woman for second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 11:45 a.m. officers contacted the 44-year old at her camp in the 1500 block of Southeast Micelli Street. The woman had previously been warned about the large amount of trash and the damage to the area. The suspect was cited due to the extensive damage to the lawn around her camp. She was then released at the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII incident on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:45 p.m. an officer stopped the 31-year old near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, due to expired registration stickers and observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident Sunday night. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. 36-year old Jerrod Jones engaged in a fight at an establishment in the 200 block of West Central Avenue. That included allegedly strangling a victim after reading a text message on her phone that came from another individual.
kezi.com
Investigation underway for former Myrtle Creek teacher’s aide accused of exchanging inappropriate messages
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A substitute instructional assistant recently employed by the South Umpqua School District is under investigation by law enforcement after a video surfaced where he appeared to admit to exchanging inappropriate messages with children. In a video making the rounds on social media, a representative of a...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CRAWLING THROUGH A WINDOW
A Roseburg was jailed after an alleged trespass incident Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:10 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old after an employee of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard allegedly saw him crawl through a window to get in a room. The suspect had not paid for a room since January 6th.
Thesiuslaw News
Florence Police make arrest on vehicle break-ins
Jan. 10, 2023 - The Florence Police Department (FPD) announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that an arrest was made in the case of a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend, with several reported stolen items being recovered. On Jan. 8, FPD received reports of car windows being smashed and personal...
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Winston woman was jailed after an alleged trespass incident Saturday evening. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 5:30 p.m. the 20-year old allegedly entered a residence in the 1500 block of East Central Avenue after being told to leave. A disturbance ensued allegedly connected to a custody issue.
kezi.com
Man faces assault charges after shooting another, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting another man heard charges in court Monday afternoon, according to court documents. According to Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot wound on Allane Lane near Bethel Drive at about 10:40 a.m. on January 7. Police said the suspect, later identified as Dustin William Harris, 31, left the scene after allegedly shooting the victim and was eventually arrested just north of Eugene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Eugene Springfield Fire, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
A Sutherlin man was jailed following an alleged burglary early Saturday. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers interrupted a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Ridge Water Drive after the homeowner detected motion on their camera system. 32-year old Preston Torguson was charged with...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
kezi.com
Charges against Eugene man dropped
EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LIGHTING A TREE ON FIRE
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly lighting a tree on fire, early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:50 a.m. officers were flagged down by patrons of a business after they saw the 30-year old light a small tree on fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers and walked down the road holding the small tree that was burning at one end.
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
kptv.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
