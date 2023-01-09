When I first came to Hyde Park, before even my freshman year, I was given some advice that I’ve stood by ever since. As the Uber turned off Lake Shore Drive, my father and the driver began making small talk, while I sat, mortified, as most high schoolers are when their parents talk to strangers for any extended length of time. “Man, you’re in Chicago, you have to try Girl and the Goat. It has this genius chef who takes goat and just…elevates it. Oh, and Red Snapper—that’s right here in Hyde Park. Easily the best food in the neighborhood.” He was right.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO