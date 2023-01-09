ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

9@9: Christmas Cactus is the way to go

CHICAGO – Many people have their own unique plants that they put around the house around the holidays and the early winter. Based on something that happened in the WGN Morning News studio, the hosts are considering a new one going forward: Christmas Cactus. That was featured on this...
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
The Best Restaurants in Chinatown Chicago

Crowds form both inside and outside of Joy Yee, where bubble tea is the main attraction. The restaurant serves budget-friendly, sizeable portions of noodles, soups, rice dishes, and more, but Asian beverages are the most popular item. Guests can order their drinks at the walk-up window and customize them with ingredients like lychee, papaya, taro, avocado, and chewy tapioca pearls.
Chia Leah’s new Wilmette home base now open

The doors are open to Wilmette’s newest storefront. Healthful food shop Chia Leah Clean Eats welcomed customers for the first time on Monday morning, Jan. 9, in West Edens plaza (3217 Lake Ave. #4C). Proprietor Leah Bostrom and her team have been rehabbing the unit since the summer. “It’s been a long time coming. It […] The post Chia Leah’s new Wilmette home base now open appeared first on The Record.
Midday Fix: Buy a pizza, help dogs in need

Doug Sohn, Chef/Owner of Hot Doug’s Famous Sausages (available at Paulina Meat Market) Piece Pizza “Slice to Meet You” Benefit for PAWS Chicago. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, 1927 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60622. The “Slice to Meet You” campaign will feature flyers of adoptable dogs from...
Pfleger, “This is the meaning of Christmas”

For 15 years, Father Michael Pfleger has been feeding the homeless, veterans, and women in shelters, distributing toys, coats, socks, and boots. This past Christmas he provided 1,100 meals prepared by Black caterers. He provided gifts and food to nine shelters and two veterans’ homes. Whenever an opportunity presents...
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune

Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
Ew! Chicago ranked #1 for bed bugs

CHICAGO — Chicago once again sits atop a list it would really rather not be on. For the third year in a row, the Windy City has officially been crowned the No. 1 city for bed bugs!. The ranking is part of Orkin’s annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities...
There’s Nothing Fishy About Red Snapper

When I first came to Hyde Park, before even my freshman year, I was given some advice that I’ve stood by ever since. As the Uber turned off Lake Shore Drive, my father and the driver began making small talk, while I sat, mortified, as most high schoolers are when their parents talk to strangers for any extended length of time. “Man, you’re in Chicago, you have to try Girl and the Goat. It has this genius chef who takes goat and just…elevates it. Oh, and Red Snapper—that’s right here in Hyde Park. Easily the best food in the neighborhood.” He was right.
9@9: The handstand therapist

CHICAGO – See this story along with one on oversized zippers, Corewear, strange gadgets, and more on this segment from WGN Morning News on January 11. Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
