darientimes.com
Man in stable condition at Saint Francis Hospital after shooting, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Local police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, public information officer for the Hartford Police Department. The victim, identified as a man in his 20s, had been shot once, Boisvert said. He allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators.
Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
darientimes.com
Teen boys arrested after crime spree spanning two towns ends in stolen car crashing, Waterbury police say
WATERBURY — Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday afternoon after they fled police in a stolen SUV earlier involved in an attempted carjacking and a shooting incident, according to local police. Officers located a black 2015 Honda CR-V occupied by the two boys, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, near...
darientimes.com
Plainville man, 18, dies in Hartford shooting, city's first homicide of 2023
HARTFORD — A Plainville man has died after being shot in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's first homicide of the new year, according to police. The victim was identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Julius Rivera. Hartford officers responded to the 600 block of Broad...
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
darientimes.com
Police: Man surrenders after driving gunman who shot at West Haven undercover cop
WEST HAVEN — Local police say they have apprehended a man who was involved in a shooting targeting an undercover officer. Harvey Nelson, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his role in the incident, according to Sgt. Patrick Buturla, public information officer for the West Haven Police Department. Bond for that offense was set at $500,000. Nelson was also wanted on other charges at the time of his arrest, Buturla said.
trumbulltimes.com
Juvenile charged in New Haven school bus shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police said Thursday that they have made arrests in recent gun-related offenses, including an incident in which a city school bus was grazed by gunfire. The New Haven Police Department and Mayor Justin Elicker held a joint news conference Thursday to discuss the city's recent spike in gun violence and collective effort to address it. During the conference, police provided updates on several recent arrests for shooting and shots fired incidents as they look to quell the violence.
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
Five-Hour Standoff At Marlborough Mobile Home Park Ends With Tear Gas: Police
A police standoff in Marlborough that lasted several hours started with destruction of property and ended in tears – literally. Marlborough Police responded to a report of a man smashing windows and breaking furniture in his trailer at Val's Mobile Home Park around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Sgt. Zachary Attaway told Daily Voice.
darientimes.com
Person wounded in East Hartford shooting, police say
EAST HARTFORD — One person was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday, according to local police. The victim was shot in the chest in the 70 block of Lafayette Street and transported to the hospital for treatment, said Officer Marc Caruso, public information officer for the East Hartford Police Department. No other injuries were reported, Caruso said.
darientimes.com
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
Duo Nabbed After Norwalk Shots-Fired Incident
Two Norwalk men have been charged for allegedly firing shots at a victim on a city street sending bullets flying around the area. The incident took place in Norwalk on Garner Street around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Norwalk police responded to the area of Garner Street after receiving...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate apartment complex in New Haven following shots fired incident in West Haven
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A spike in serious car accidents in West Hartford has sparked a new movement. Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say they are investigating a shots fired...
darientimes.com
Police: After drunken ferry ride, NY man nearly hit cops twice during pursuit through eastern CT towns
Police say a New York man who was drunk when he got off a ferry twice nearly hit officers with his pickup truck during a pursuit through several eastern Connecticut towns on Thursday. Ledyard police said the driver, identified as 55-year-old Robert Lechner, led officers on a chase from New...
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
