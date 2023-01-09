WEST HAVEN — Local police say they have apprehended a man who was involved in a shooting targeting an undercover officer. Harvey Nelson, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his role in the incident, according to Sgt. Patrick Buturla, public information officer for the West Haven Police Department. Bond for that offense was set at $500,000. Nelson was also wanted on other charges at the time of his arrest, Buturla said.

