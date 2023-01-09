ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Man in stable condition at Saint Francis Hospital after shooting, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Local police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, public information officer for the Hartford Police Department. The victim, identified as a man in his 20s, had been shot once, Boisvert said. He allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators.
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Plainville man, 18, dies in Hartford shooting, city's first homicide of 2023

HARTFORD — A Plainville man has died after being shot in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's first homicide of the new year, according to police. The victim was identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Julius Rivera. Hartford officers responded to the 600 block of Broad...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
DURHAM, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Man surrenders after driving gunman who shot at West Haven undercover cop

WEST HAVEN — Local police say they have apprehended a man who was involved in a shooting targeting an undercover officer. Harvey Nelson, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his role in the incident, according to Sgt. Patrick Buturla, public information officer for the West Haven Police Department. Bond for that offense was set at $500,000. Nelson was also wanted on other charges at the time of his arrest, Buturla said.
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Juvenile charged in New Haven school bus shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police said Thursday that they have made arrests in recent gun-related offenses, including an incident in which a city school bus was grazed by gunfire. The New Haven Police Department and Mayor Justin Elicker held a joint news conference Thursday to discuss the city's recent spike in gun violence and collective effort to address it. During the conference, police provided updates on several recent arrests for shooting and shots fired incidents as they look to quell the violence.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Person wounded in East Hartford shooting, police say

EAST HARTFORD — One person was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday, according to local police. The victim was shot in the chest in the 70 block of Lafayette Street and transported to the hospital for treatment, said Officer Marc Caruso, public information officer for the East Hartford Police Department. No other injuries were reported, Caruso said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed After Norwalk Shots-Fired Incident

Two Norwalk men have been charged for allegedly firing shots at a victim on a city street sending bullets flying around the area. The incident took place in Norwalk on Garner Street around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Norwalk police responded to the area of Garner Street after receiving...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy