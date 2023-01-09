ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
The American Academy of Pediatrics updates child obesity guidelines

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for the first time in 15 years on childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. One teen is sharing her story and hopes to reach others who may […]
The AARP Minute: January 9, 2023

In today's "AARP Minute," the FDA has declared sesame seeds a major food allergen, plus what to do if you think you're suffering from tinnitus.
FDA Approves Tdap Vaccine for Pregnant Mothers to Prevent Pertussis in Young Infants

The agency licensed the new indication for Sanofi’s Adacel (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed [Tdap]) shot for immunization during the third trimester of pregnancy. This week, the FDA approved the ADACEL (Tdap) vaccine in pregnant mothers to prevent pertussis (whooping cough) in infants younger...

