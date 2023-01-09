Read full article on original website
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Doctors: Quitting smoking provides health benefits within minutes
Quitting smoking is not easy but the health benefits of doing so can begin within 20 minutes, health experts say.
CDC Monitoring Reported Increase In Strep A Cases In Children
While infections are currently “relatively low," the CDC will continue investigating.
Weight loss drug Wegovy available to retail pharmacies nationwide after shortages
Popular weight loss drug Wegovy is back at retail pharmacies across the nation after maker Novo Nordisk faced unprecedented demand and manufacturing issues.
Updated obesity treatment guidelines for children and teens include medications, surgery for some young people
Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for treatment of obesity urge prompt use of behavior therapy and lifestyle changes, and they say surgery and medications should be used for some young people.
The American Academy of Pediatrics updates child obesity guidelines
LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for the first time in 15 years on childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. One teen is sharing her story and hopes to reach others who may […]
The AARP Minute: January 9, 2023
In today's "AARP Minute," the FDA has declared sesame seeds a major food allergen, plus what to do if you think you're suffering from tinnitus.
Families warned again years after sleeper recalls: ‘Babies continue to die’
WASHINGTON — Consumer safety officials once again warned parents Monday about two 2019 infant sleeper chair recalls — the Fisher-Price Rock n’ Play and Kids2 Rocking Sleepers — saying more deaths were reported after the recalls were announced. “We are issuing this announcement because, despite their...
FDA Approves Tdap Vaccine for Pregnant Mothers to Prevent Pertussis in Young Infants
The agency licensed the new indication for Sanofi’s Adacel (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed [Tdap]) shot for immunization during the third trimester of pregnancy. This week, the FDA approved the ADACEL (Tdap) vaccine in pregnant mothers to prevent pertussis (whooping cough) in infants younger...
Is A 'Quit Smoking' Program The Right Choice For You?
It is hard to quit smoking, but there's help. Here's everything you need to know about 'quit smoking' programs and if they are the right approach for you.
