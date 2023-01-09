ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man shot in Portsmouth, expected to live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a Portsmouth shooting Monday night, not far from where Deep Creek Boulevard intersects with Victory Boulevard. The police department said the shooting happened just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. All they've said so far is that they found a man...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy