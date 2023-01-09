Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Related
MAKING A MARK: Mother of shooting victim leads nonprofit to combat gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Near the Portsmouth Fire Station on Effingham Street, a "Keep Portsmouth Beautiful" sign is posted along the sidewalk. Monica Atkins, a native of the city, said she and her team clean a stretch of the road several times a year. The effort is dedicated to her son, Antonio Atkins, who was shot just steps away from where the sign stands.
Virginia advocates, lawmakers push for gun violence prevention following Richneck school shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 6-year-old boy intentionally fired a gun in the middle of a Richneck Elementary classroom, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to address this problem on the General Assembly floor. "The situation that happened at Richneck and other situations that happen like this, there's...
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Judge orders mediation process in Donovon Lynch settlement agreement: Court documents
NORFOLK, Va. — New federal court filings show a judge has ordered the scheduling of a "settlement conference" before a private mediator for all parties involved in the Donovon Lynch wrongful death settlement agreement. In 2021, a Virginia Beach Police Officer shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon at the Oceanfront.
2 Windsor police officers accused of assaulting soldier during traffic stop face trial in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — More than two years after being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop, Army Lt. Caron Nazario is in Richmond suing two Windsor police officers for a combined $1 million dollars. The traffic stop, back in December 2020, sparked outrage and led to one officer getting fired...
Former Navy sailor sentenced for killing Virginia Beach man with dumbbell
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 15, 2022. Jason Jablonski, a former Navy sailor who initially faced murder charges that were later reduced to voluntary manslaughter, was sentenced on Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. According to a spokesperson for the...
Richneck Elementary isn't the first time a 6-year-old has opened fire at school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Questions remain over how the legal system will handle the suspect in a Richneck Elementary School shooting. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said it's "unprecedented" for a 6-year-old child to shoot a gun at school. It's the youngest suspected shooter his team has investigated...
Newly sworn-in Portsmouth Police Chief lays out vision for department, city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Stephen Jenkins was officially sworn in as Portsmouth's police chief Tuesday night. Ahead of the ceremony and following his appointment, Jenkins spoke with 13News Now for a wide-ranging conversation. "I never dreamed that I would be in this position, and here I am today," said Jenkins.
Virginia Beach couple loses home to fire after man crashes into townhouse, dies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fiery crash in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon ended with one person dead and a couple without a home. Police said a man drove into an Aden Park townhouse off North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Children coming home from school and people...
Man shot in Portsmouth, expected to live
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a Portsmouth shooting Monday night, not far from where Deep Creek Boulevard intersects with Victory Boulevard. The police department said the shooting happened just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. All they've said so far is that they found a man...
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman makes case for $400k severance pay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After being fired by Portsmouth City Council on January 3, former City Manager Tonya Chapman submitted a letter to city officials saying that information presented for her termination was false and that she still requests full severance pay. The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now...
Lakeview Elementary goes on brief lockdown due to nearby shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Lakeview Elementary School went on a brief external lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting nearby. Portsmouth police confirm officers responded to a 10:40 a.m. call about shots fired near the 1300 block of Horne Avenue, where the school is located. Police say no one...
Newport News police, school officials say 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher while she was instructing
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A coalition of Newport News police officers, school officials, and city lawmakers came together on Monday to speak about a case where a 6-year-old child is accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Tyner Drive around 2...
Legal expert weighs in on possible charges for Richneck Elementary School student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting involving a 6-year-old student in Newport News shocked many across the community and nation. “When you’re talking about a first grader…the kind of capacity that they have to understand things and their experience level and maturity is not there,” Virginia Beach Attorney Ed Booth said.
Missing Newport News man last seen New Year's Eve in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Newport News man who was last seen in Suffolk on New Year's Eve. The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) said family members reported 69-year-old Robert Bailey missing on Jan. 2. He was last seen two nights prior in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk.
Chesapeake police: Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle on Avonlea Drive
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A toddler died after being hit by his mother's car on Thursday in Chesapeake, according to police. A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that it happened on Avonlea Drive, which is in the Great Bridge area of the city. Police responded at 12:50 p.m.
Aaron Rouse claims victory in Virginia 7th District Special Election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Unofficial results are in for the Virginia 7th District Special Election -- and the projected winner is Aaron Rouse. “It means a lot to me to know the community I grew up with has my back, and I have theirs, and I’m looking forward to serving them in Richmond," Rouse said Tuesday night.
'Abby is a warrior' | Community vigil extends show of support for Richneck teacher hurt in shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News school teacher is being hailed a hero for her actions inside Richneck Elementary School, after police said a 6-year-old boy pulled out a gun and intentionally shot her on Friday. Abby Zwerner, 25, was hit in the chest and hand by a...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0