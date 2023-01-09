Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:
03-04-13-15-20-21-23-24-30-31-32-35-37-38-43-51-65-67-75-77, BE: 23
