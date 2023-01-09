ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:

03-04-13-15-20-21-23-24-30-31-32-35-37-38-43-51-65-67-75-77, BE: 23

(three, four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-three)

