wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Been Re-Signed With The Company For Some Time
Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has been on the company’s radar for some time, but according to a report by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star has already been re-signed. The report notes that she is now waiting for creative direction before she makes her return to TV, but...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To WWE Creative
Eric Bischoff has chimed in on Vince McMahon potentially wanting back in WWE so he can ultimately run creative again. McMahon announced his retirement from WWE as the Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into hush money payments back in July. McMahon recently returned to the company as he felt he was needed back before WWE negotiates a new media rights deal, and gets into talks for a possible sale.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
PWMania
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestletalk.com
‘Complex’ Departure As AEW Name Confirms He’s Finished With The Company
A legendary wrestling name has revealed that he is no longer with AEW and ROH, describing the situation as “complex”. The founding member of the Four Horsemen and WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard addressed the situation on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, saying:. “Well, I’m no...
game-news24.com
Vince McMahon Then Sells WWE to Saudi Arabia
The book “World Wrestling” is being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The news comes just hours after the bombshell claimed that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from the company after her father’s return to the committee of the company chairman. The company’s main shareholder, McMahon, is reported to have sold the company to Saudi Arabia in a move that will take this company off the stock market and become a private business according to the DAZN pro wrestling reporter Steven Muehlhausen.
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
