Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

0-5-4, Wild: 1

(zero, five, four; Wild: one)

