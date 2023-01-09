Read full article on original website
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!. According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.
Another popular Charlotte shop is closing next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another popular Charlotte business is shutting down. Your Mom's Donuts announced on Instagram that they're closing on Feb. 5. The owner wrote in part that closing "is the only option" saying she's so grateful for the community's support. "10 years ago, right about now, my world...
How TikTok helped a Charlotte chef recover his stolen grill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Kevin Bardge's followers on social media, they'd tell you his food packs a punch. “Turkey legs is my claim to fame," Bardge said. He has been cooking it up everyday at The Premiere Chef for the last two years. Recently, he took a step back.
Higher pay for pilots could affect flights out of Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher pilot pay could cut the number of destinations from Charlotte Douglas airport. Back in June, American Airlines raised pilot pay to help with recruiting for Piedmont and PSA airlines. These are two companies that helps American fly regionally to smaller cities across the country. Everywhere...
Surprising ways to use alcohol besides drinking it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dry January -- the month-long quest to go alcohol-free that's become a popular way to reset in the new year -- is halfway over. While those participating might not be drinking it, instead of letting those libations sit on the shelf, maybe find different uses for them.
Charlotte to dedicate new aviation museum to heroic pilot, Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are preparing to dedicate Charlotte's new aviation museum to a heroic pilot. Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
Charlotte restaurant group offering a 3-course fixed menu amid economic turmoil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5th Street Group announced its launching of a companywide promotion, ‘Economy Gastronomy.’. The menu is formatted as a 3-course menu with a fixed, value-driven price. Chef Jamie, with 5th Street Group, said he hopes this new concept will make their restaurants more accessible to the community.
Senior residents in Charlotte still displaced after Christmas flood at Magnolia Senior Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 85 senior residents were displaced on Christmas Day after their apartment building flooded. Now, many of them worry they're on the brink of being on the street. The living facility, Magnolia Senior Apartments, and the city of Charlotte are paying for them to stay in...
Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
NC: Check your receipts as fines rack up from Charlotte-area stores overcharging
Nine stores in Mecklenburg County paid fines for overcharging customers, including four Walmart Superstores, Sam's Club in Huntersville, two Dollar Generals, and Circle K in Matthews.
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
Restaurant Week South Carolina kicks off Thursday. Here's which York County restaurants are participating
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Restaurants across the Palmetto State are featuring fan favorites and top notch new menu items alike for Restaurant Week South Carolina, which officially kicks off Jan. 12. But don't let the name confuse you -- Restaurant Week actually lasts 11 days, ending on Jan. 22,...
1 injured in shooting near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
Lincolnton woman's lottery win means knee replacement surgery can be paid for
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A $3 Powerball ticket didn't just turn into a six-figure win for a Lincolnton woman. It's also become a way for her to get a double knee replacement surgery paid for. Ronda Isaac used a digital Quick Pick ticket for Saturday, Jan. 7's drawing via Online...
Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina
Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
