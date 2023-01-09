ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. Features Fourteen Classic and Modern Disney Stories In One Epic Production. The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. This monumental ice-skating spectacular visits Van Andel Arena from February 2-5.
Soaring Eagle Casino announces more concerts

Soaring Eagle Casino announces more concerts (sponsored)
Cheap Eats: Choo Choo Grill is a ‘local throwback’ serving up fresh burgers since 1946

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”. It’s an old, often overused saying, but in the case of the Choo Choo Grill in Grand Rapids, it fits. Located along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leonard Street and Plainfield Avenue (1209 Plainfield Ave. NE), the cozy spot has been serving up classic burgers, onion rings, malts, chili, breakfast and more since 1946.
Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
Air Zoo Where You Live Maranda Ice Cream Challenge 2023

Air Zoo Where You Live Maranda Ice Cream Challenge 2023.
Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol. (Jan. 10, 2023)
LMCU Ballpark remodel: Clubhouse improvements and new playing surface

The Whitecaps announced a multi-year modernization project for LMCU Ballpark. (Jan. 12, 2023)
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
New exhibit opens at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Camper, Travel and RV Show in Grand Rapids this weekend. Starting Thursday, Michiganders can check out the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show at DeVos Place Convention...
The rivalry: Calvin basketball defeats Hope in 208th chapter

Calvin University defeated Hope College as the rivals faced off on the basketball court Wednesday night. (Jan. 11, 2023)
Buy One, Give One Wednesdays at Biggby!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee of West Michigan is always doing great things for our community! One of them, is their buy one give one promotion that they have every Wednesday. How it works is you can buy a Biggby drink for yourself and then you get one free to share with a friend, loved on, co -worker, or even someone behind you in line. Check out at all the friends Maranda has made on Buy one Give one Wednesdays at Biggby! You can find more information about new drinks, menu items, locations and other information about Biggby here.
A Woodland Airstream RV will improve your traveling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Show season is back at DeVos Place with the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show that kicks off today. One place you’ll want to stop by and check out at the show is Woodland Airstream. Woodland Airstream is the ONLY exclusive Airstream dealership in Michigan, with their showroom located on Plainfield Ave.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 011223

Cloudy and chilly conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as a brisk north wind builds.
Transform & improve your kitchen in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the start of the new year, we look for things we want to improve and change in our lives! Maybe in 2023, the focus will be on your home. One of the busiest and most important areas in our homes are our kitchens, so maybe you’re thinking about a complete overhaul or maybe you just need new cabinets. We got the chance to meet 2 empty-nesters who decided it was time to transform their kitchen and they called Kitchens by Katie!
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
