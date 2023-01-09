In 2021, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced that he was penning a memoir in hopes of showing readers "that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" (via People). However, the startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" that were leaked pre-publication suggest that his motives were less about connecting with his public than in airing his grievances against his family. Even staunch Team Harry fans are wondering why he chose to spill so much royal tea. In addition to his own confessions about drug use as a teen and his reaction to his mother's death, the prince reportedly details a physical fight he had with Prince William in which he alleges his brother knocked him to the floor in a fit of rage over Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

