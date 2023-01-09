Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle
With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
Royal Insiders Claim Prince Harry Sealed His Fate With Father's Coronation
In 2021, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced that he was penning a memoir in hopes of showing readers "that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" (via People). However, the startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" that were leaked pre-publication suggest that his motives were less about connecting with his public than in airing his grievances against his family. Even staunch Team Harry fans are wondering why he chose to spill so much royal tea. In addition to his own confessions about drug use as a teen and his reaction to his mother's death, the prince reportedly details a physical fight he had with Prince William in which he alleges his brother knocked him to the floor in a fit of rage over Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
Spare Ghostwriter Breaks Silence On Controversial Inaccuracies
If you were the Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter, you surely would've been anticipating some backlash upon the release of Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare." Harry's highly-anticipated book has made quite a splash, as it gave a deeper look into his and wife Meghan Markle's life under immense public scrutiny, as well as plenty of things you never knew about Prince Harry. While many of the book's myriad disclosures were interesting and entertaining, quite a few passages have sparked their fair share of controversy.
King Charles Reportedly Livid At Prince Harry Over Memoir's Nicknames For Royal Aides
The Duke of Sussex's new memoir has officially broken the internet, with the many startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" making major waves among fans and critics alike. While we can certainly guess how they're being received by the royal family themselves, senior members have remained tight-lipped about any and all memoir-induced drama.
What's The Top Bombshell From Prince Harry's Spare? Here's What Royals Fans Say - Exclusive Survey
Fresh off the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eye opening documentary series, "Harry & Meghan", the former Duke of Sussex recently released a tell-all memoir entitled, "Spare." Per Washington Post, the title pays homage to the cruel childhood nickname he was given as the second-born son of King Charles and Princess Diana, while the book covers everything from Harry's childhood to his reasoning for stepping down from his royal duties.
France's Former First Lady Carla Bruni Incites Backlash Over Jab At Harry And Meghan
From the many surprising revelations in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries to the bombshell-filled press junket leading up to the release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly aren't afraid of a little controversy as of late. As a result, plenty of stars have had a lot to say about the royal couple's statements, ranging from harsh criticism to praise and support, per Us Weekly.
Prince Harry Takes Firm Stance On Lady Susan Hussey Controversy
Lady Susan Hussey, who was a longtime lady-in-waiting for the late Queen Elizabeth II, became an international topic in November 2022 when she attended a Violence Against Women and Girls event hosted by Camila, Queen Consort. Hussey spoke with Ngozi Fulani, founder and chief executive of the charity Sistah Spice, and repeatedly asked Fulani, who was born in Britain, where she was from. "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?" Hussey asked, per the Independent, in a long string of unsolicited questions. Hussey, who is a godmother to Prince William, later met with Fulani in person to apologize for the encounter. In addition to an apology, Hussey resigned from the palace.
How Senior Royal Advisers Reportedly Prepared For Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has reportedly rocked the royal family to its very core — and it's not even out yet. In the soon-to-be-released book, the ex-royal certainly spares no one's feelings, revealing intimate details of Harry's physical fight with his older brother William, surviving their mother Princess Diana's death, and his time in the British Army.
Prince Harry Addresses Rumors Queen Elizabeth Was Angry He Left The Royal Family
In the press junket leading up to the release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," Harry has been very open about issues between him and other members of the royal family. In his book, he reportedly accuses Prince William of an explosive physical attack, as well as recalling a time when Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, "grimaced" when lending Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, her lip gloss, per Express. While certainly incriminating, it seems that these accusations are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what Prince Harry is willing to reveal about the secrets within his notoriously image-conscious family.
Body Language Expert Hones In On Prince Harry's Conflicted Feelings Toward Queen Camilla - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The dynamics between members of the royal family have always been a topic of interest in the media, especially the ones relating to Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III. But one relationship not explored much is that of Prince Harry and Queen Camilla, largely because Harry has maintained that the two of them are quite solid. According to the Duke of Sussex, she was not the "evil stepmother" the tabloids usually make her out to be.
King Charles' Former Media Secretary Weighs In On Prince Harry's Chances Of Reconciliation
If you've been paying any attention to the news lately, you know that there's a bit of a royal rift going on. Between the premiere of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, the release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," and the press junket surrounding it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a bit of a no holds barred approach to setting the record straight about the royal family. As a result, it's clear that the royals aren't exactly one big happy family right now. While Prince Harry confirms rumors about a potential reconciliation with King Charles And Prince William, against whom he's publicly leveled quite a few accusations, many believe that a resolution between the family members won't be that easy. In fact, there's even speculation that Prince Harry won't be welcomed back into the UK at all.
Prince Harry's Denial He Wrote 'Scathing' Account Of Queen Camilla Has Everyone Saying Same Thing
Prince Harry sat down with Tom Bradby of ITV on January 8, 2023 to discuss the many recent media moments relating to him and Meghan Markle, especially in regards to his memoir "Spare," due to come out on January 10. All eyes are on Harry's book because he's dropped so many juicy tidbits. Readers who were lucky enough to get sneak previews already found out that a certain comment made by Meghan put her in hot water with Catherine, Princess of Wales. In the book, Harry also claims that Prince William didn't give him a chance to say goodbye to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In his press circuit for "Spare," Harry has also given a definitive "no" to ever returning to royal life, so at least we know where that idea sits.
Meghan And Kate's Supposed Text Exchange Over Charlotte's Bridesmaid Dress Oozes Tension
The "truth bombs" dropped by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in his book "Spare" are landing in some surprising places. The prince was expected to share details of his contentious relationships with King Charles III and his elder brother William, Prince of Wales. It was also not shocking that he threw some shade at his stepmother. Harry's conflicted feelings toward Queen Camilla go back decades, and there's no denying that she was partly responsible for driving a wedge between his parents.
Prince Harry Expresses Bitterness Over Prince Andrew And Royal Security Debacle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security battle with the UK police just keeps getting messier. The royal defectors took issue with the fact they were no longer protected during regular sojourns across the pond and sued the government as a result. As Harry's legal team explained in a statement, "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk" (via CNN).
Prince Harry Pokes Fun At Royal Pageantry With Tom Hanks' Help
In the wake of plenty of drama and quite a few massive revelations, it seems that the Duke of Sussex is certainly having the last laugh as of late. With the highly-anticipated release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's history-making Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," plenty of things we never knew about Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family are coming to light.
Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan Markle's Miscarriage In New Heartbreaking Detail
"Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's much-talked-about memoir, is now available in bookstores and online, and royal family fans can finally read the book for themselves. The startling revelations from "Spare" have already generated much debate, particularly the knockdown fight between Harry and Prince William and an account of the brothers begging King Charles not to marry Queen Consort Camilla, per BBC.
The List Survey: Which Royal Couple Would You Like To See Have Their Own Love Story Documentary?
Since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's record-breaking documentary, "Harry & Meghan", fans and critics alike are loving all the juicy royal details the Netflix series has revealed. From Harry's childhood to their decision to resign from royal duties, viewers have learned so much about what royal life was really like for the Sussex family.
