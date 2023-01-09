Read full article on original website
Bethumm
2d ago
They think their slim wins in AZ translate to "voters said loudly and clearly that they want something different". Typical lefties they think they have a mandate....🙄
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona
Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vows to tackle education reform in 2023 State of the State address
PHOENIX — In her first State of the State address Monday, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vowed to invest in education reform during her administration. Hobbs spoke at the State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, hours after state Democrats presented their 2023 legislative plan and ahead of unveiling this year’s budget on Friday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Vows to File Litigation Against Gov. Katie Hobbs for Alleged Illegal Executive Orders
PHOENIX, Arizona – Monday marked the opening day for the 56th Legislative Session, but before getting down to business, the Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) and a group of Republican Legislators from the House and Senate met with the press to state they would be filing a lawsuit against newly-inaugurated Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona AG Election Integrity Unit Attorney Starts Process for Libel Lawsuit over Media Claims She Was Fired
Jennifer Wright, the Election Integrity Unit (EIU) civil attorney for Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich until his second term ended earlier this month, resigned before newly elected Democrat Kris Mayes took office. Still, there are reports in the media spreading that she was fired. Wright gave The Arizona Republic “notice and demand for a correction prior to filing legal action pursuant to A.R.S. 12-653.2.”
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs talks water management in State of State, launches groundwater council
PHOENIX –Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs addressed water management during her State of the State speech Monday afternoon, and she signed an executive order to set up a council focused on groundwater management. Hobbs spoke of the Colorado River water cuts that went into effect at the start of the...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session
The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
KTAR.com
Report: Chronic absenteeism ‘truly a crisis’ in Arizona schools
PHOENIX — A new report sheds light on another way the pandemic disrupted learning for so many students in Arizona. The report by the Helios Education Foundation finds 22% of students — or nearly 1 in 5 — were chronically absent in 2021, meaning they missed 18 or more school days. That’s higher than the typical 12%-14% reported during pre-pandemic school years.
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
Gov. Hobbs reveals West Valley current water supply planned development
Courthouse News Service
Arizona ordered to reform prison system
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona ordered the state to make sweeping changes to its staffing and conditions after finding its medical and mental health care for prisoners was unconstitutionally inadequate, especially for those held in solitary confinement. The state has been held in contempt twice during this decade-long suit and fined millions for its failure to comply with settlements and submissions of misleading or false documents.
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
kjzz.org
A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records
A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
KTAR.com
FAA computer outage delays hundreds of flights in Arizona, across US
PHOENIX- A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights across the United States, including Phoenix, on Wednesday morning. The agency grounded at least 2,500 domestic departures, flight tracking website FlightAware reported, until shortly before 7 a.m. Arizona time. Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled 40 flights and delayed 209 before...
kunr.org
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inauguration
