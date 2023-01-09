ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona AG Election Integrity Unit Attorney Starts Process for Libel Lawsuit over Media Claims She Was Fired

Jennifer Wright, the Election Integrity Unit (EIU) civil attorney for Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich until his second term ended earlier this month, resigned before newly elected Democrat Kris Mayes took office. Still, there are reports in the media spreading that she was fired. Wright gave The Arizona Republic “notice and demand for a correction prior to filing legal action pursuant to A.R.S. 12-653.2.”
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Report: Chronic absenteeism ‘truly a crisis’ in Arizona schools

PHOENIX — A new report sheds light on another way the pandemic disrupted learning for so many students in Arizona. The report by the Helios Education Foundation finds 22% of students — or nearly 1 in 5 — were chronically absent in 2021, meaning they missed 18 or more school days. That’s higher than the typical 12%-14% reported during pre-pandemic school years.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections

One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
ARIZONA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Arizona ordered to reform prison system

PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona ordered the state to make sweeping changes to its staffing and conditions after finding its medical and mental health care for prisoners was unconstitutionally inadequate, especially for those held in solitary confinement. The state has been held in contempt twice during this decade-long suit and fined millions for its failure to comply with settlements and submissions of misleading or false documents.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records

A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

FAA computer outage delays hundreds of flights in Arizona, across US

PHOENIX- A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights across the United States, including Phoenix, on Wednesday morning. The agency grounded at least 2,500 domestic departures, flight tracking website FlightAware reported, until shortly before 7 a.m. Arizona time. Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled 40 flights and delayed 209 before...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

