ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmye Laycock’s first thought during those initial chilling moments went to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati last week. The former William & Mary coach’s second thought, upon seeing teary-eyed players’ reactions, then turned to Sean McDermott, the Bills coach and his former player. If anyone was capable of navigating a team through the rough, emotional waters, Laycock knew it was McDermott. “You knew how serious everything was. And that’s where in a situation like that a true leader is needed. And Sean certainly is a true leader,” Laycock said by phone this week. “They were very, very lucky they had a head coach in Sean McDermott.” Some 10 days later, with Hamlin now home after being discharged from a Buffalo hospital and the Bills refocused and uplifted following an emotionally draining week, Laycock’s assessment is proving true.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO