16-year-old shot at north Charlotte community park, police say

CHARLOTTE — A teenager was taken to the hospital this weekend after being shot in the chest at a north Charlotte park, according to first responders and police.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday near Davis Lake Parkway, north of David Cox Road. The victim was taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, the victim was identified as a 16-year-old boy. The shooter and the victim did not know each other, police said.

Jeff Cook visits the Davis Lake community park when he babysits his grandson.

“It’s stunning,” Cook told Channel 9. “I guess it could happen in every neighborhood, and every mall or every grocery store. You kind of see that, but shocking. It’s a nice neighborhood and it’s so quiet.”

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Atrium Health. Their condition is not known.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is still investigating what happened in the shooting. No information about a suspect has been released yet.

No arrests have been made.

We’re working on getting more details about the shooting, check back for updates.

