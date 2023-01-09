ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Missouri at Texas A&M odds, picks and predictions

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) head to the Reed Arena in College Station on Wednesday to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0). Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Missouri vs. Texas A&Modds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
