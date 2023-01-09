ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I have relationship OCD, but it took me a while to get a diagnosis. My symptoms were nothing like I those I associated with OCD.

By Iris Goldsztajn
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sRts_0k8dEvRw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxJTi_0k8dEvRw00

Getty Images

  • When I started having intrusive thoughts and compulsions, I didn't know what to do.
  • I didn't think it was OCD because my anxieties didn't match anything I knew to be true about it.
  • But that's what I was diagnosed with — relationship OCD, in particular. Here's what helps me.

When I started having debilitating intrusive thoughts in 2021, it felt anything but familiar. I'd always felt I could trust my intuition, but I started questioning everything I knew. I searched frantically for clarity, for the one right answer that would cancel out the uncertainty.

My obsessive-compulsive disorder symptoms didn't match up with anything I thought I knew about the condition. I had no compulsive need to wash my hands or check I'd turned off the stove. Now I know OCD typically attaches to what we cherish most — while for many that can mean physical health or safety, in my case it was my relationship.

My compulsions consisted of consulting friends, books, movies, and the internet to attempt to answer unanswerable questions: How do I know this relationship will last? How often is normal to see your partner? Is this obsessive train of thought anxiety or intuition?

While compulsive Googling ultimately fueled my anxious thoughts, it's also how I came across information about OCD and relationship OCD, or ROCD.

I found out that OCD can look many different ways and that I probably had it. Weeks later, I received a formal diagnosis from a therapist.

Based on my experience, here's what I want others to know about living with OCD .

OCD goes way beyond cleanliness

OCD often manifests as an obsessive urge to clean, tidy, or organize, but that doesn't tell the full story. "OCD can present in many ways that have nothing to do with organization," Ilisa Kaufman, a psychologist who founded Compulsion Control , said. "The majority of the clients in our OCD treatment program are not obsessed with neatness and organization."

For many people, it goes beyond those things. Chloe Zachary, a licensed clinical psychologist at TAP Clinic , said that "common themes are concerns about being responsible for causing harm, injury, or bad luck; having 'unacceptable thoughts' about doing something that feels embarrassing or immoral to you; preoccupation with symmetry; completeness or things feeling 'just right'; and, of course, germs and contamination."

OCD themes can switch, too. "OCD is all about not wanting to tolerate uncertainty — when it finds a new thing to insist we have to be certain about, it can latch onto this," Zachary said. For example, I've also experienced obsessions around disordered eating and, bizarrely, about feeling like I need to pee even though my bladder's empty.

Rituals aren't always visible

We often think of OCD compulsions as involving visible rituals, such as wiping door handles or relentlessly organizing objects. That's why when I started experiencing thoughts-based OCD symptoms, it took me a long time to understand what was happening.

"Some examples of invisible compulsions can be mental checking," Kaufman said. "For the subtype ROCD, the sufferer may compulsively replay how they felt about an ex and check to see if they feel that way about their current partner. Also, they may spend hours ruminating about whether or not the person they are with is right for them."

Compulsions are a misguided protection strategy

My obsessions can seem silly for people who don't have OCD — and, truthfully, they often seem silly to the rational part of myself. But there's a pretty understandable reason I obsess. In all subtypes of OCD, the person "is simply looking to protect themselves from getting hurt," Kaufman said. "However, the compulsions eventually lead to more doubt and mistrust, and the horrible obsessions become stronger and seem more real."

Alex Bishop , a registered professional counselor and ROCD specialist, described OCD as "heavily rooted in shame." As such, Bishop said, the person's thought process might sound something like, "I'm bad, and I need to obsess and make sure I'm not making a mistake." For me, an example of this would be believing I couldn't handle the grief I'd feel if my relationship ended because of one of the subjects of my obsessions — such as the fact that I like to relax and my partner prefers to be busy (the obsession being that this could mean we're completely incompatible).

Talking about my diagnosis isn't taboo

My friends and family seemed uncomfortable discussing my diagnosis with me at first. While I didn't mind talking about it, the fear of others' reactions stops many people from sharing their experience with OCD, which can be incredibly isolating and help perpetuate the idea that having OCD is somehow bad or shameful.

While I was put off by certain loved ones' reactions at first, as I grew to understand more about OCD, I felt better able to casually mention it in conversation and signal to others that it was OK to talk about it.

"Often individuals with OCD have a lot of shame about their symptoms, as these are thoughts or compulsions they don't like and don't wish to be having or doing," Zachary said. "The best thing families and friends can do is listen and validate their loved one and educate themselves on how to effectively provide support."

If you can, I'd recommend connecting with others who have struggled with OCD and can provide extra support. I joined communities on social media and spoke with friends who had dealt with similar struggles, and it continues to be an integral element of my healing.

Help is out there

I struggled deeply throughout 2021, but thanks to SSRI medication and gentle trauma therapy methods, I'm doing much better.

It's OK to work with different care providers until you find one who helps improve your symptoms. Kaufman cites her own unhelpful experience in traditional talk therapy in encouraging people "to question their therapy and therapist." Zachary said that "it's critical to work with a provider who is trained in treating OCD."

The most commonly prescribed therapy for OCD is a type of cognitive behavioral therapy called exposure and response prevention . While ERP made me more confused , it's been found to work for many people with OCD and is considered the gold standard for treating OCD.

Potentially helpful alternatives include Kaufman's "rock bottom, interruption, practice, and replacement" therapy, or RIP-R , and acceptance and commitment therapy . Anecdotally, Bishop has found success using internal family systems , a trauma-healing method. (While more research is needed on the effectiveness of such methods in treating OCD, researchers have described a link between trauma and OCD .)

There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to healing, and you should feel empowered to stick with a method (or several) that supports your experience. Quitting ERP was the right decision for me — if you educate yourself on OCD and speak with trusted family members, friends, and qualified professionals, you'll be able to make the right decision for you.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking

A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
The Independent

Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying

A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
msn.com

‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Tyla

Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side

A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
Insider

Insider

736K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy