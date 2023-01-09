ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

The Wise guy
2d ago

A lot of car theft going on in that area. I wonder if it is coming from someone at the Oakleigh apartments or maybe what is better known as the Oaks

Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves

BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 men stabbed at Silver Spring McDonald's; police search for suspects

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Montgomery County. The stabbing was reported inside the restaurant around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Officials say the three victims suffered non-life-threatening...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family identifies man struck by car and left hospitalized, offers reward for information

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Annapolis Police Department is searching for home surveillance video in connection to a hit and run that left an Eastport man fighting for his life.On Dec. 30, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street. The driver is accused of leaving the scene. Investigators are specifically looking for camera footage from residents who live along Chesapeake Avenue between 6th Street and Bay Ridge Avenue from 9:20 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. that Friday. Family members identified the victim as...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge

Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY

(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

BALTIMORE, MD

