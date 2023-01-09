Read full article on original website
The Wise guy
2d ago
A lot of car theft going on in that area. I wonder if it is coming from someone at the Oakleigh apartments or maybe what is better known as the Oaks
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies at Towson Town Center and in White Marsh.
Baltimore Police ID man whose body was found stuffed inside storage container
Baltimore Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container on the porch of a vacant home.
Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves
BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School
BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
foxbaltimore.com
1 victim found shot inside vehicle, 1 man shot multiple times in Baltimore shootings
Police are investigating seperate overnight shootings that occurred in Baltimore within two hours, with one person killed. On Wednesday at approximately 10:43PM, officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
TikTok car theft challenge leads to arrests, suspects primarily teenagers
A car theft challenge featured on TikTok targets Kia and Hyundai vehicles and has led to a pair of arrests in Howard County, including a 15-year-old.
Raunchy Tattoos Hopeful Key To ID Body Found Stuffed In Storage Container On Baltimore Porch
Police are hoping to identify the victim whose body was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned house by releasing images of his unique tattoos. The body of the man was found after neighbors complained of a foul odor emanating from the porch of an abandoned house in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue, the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5.
Harford Co. man charged after shooting himself in leg, filed false police report
When Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, but his account of what had happened didn’t add up.
fox5dc.com
3 men stabbed at Silver Spring McDonald's; police search for suspects
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Montgomery County. The stabbing was reported inside the restaurant around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Officials say the three victims suffered non-life-threatening...
Family identifies man struck by car and left hospitalized, offers reward for information
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Annapolis Police Department is searching for home surveillance video in connection to a hit and run that left an Eastport man fighting for his life.On Dec. 30, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street. The driver is accused of leaving the scene. Investigators are specifically looking for camera footage from residents who live along Chesapeake Avenue between 6th Street and Bay Ridge Avenue from 9:20 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. that Friday. Family members identified the victim as...
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge
Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY
(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
Nottingham MD
Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
Wbaltv.com
Student seriously injured in assault at Lansdowne High School, another in custody
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered...
Victim Fights For Life After Lansdowne High School Assault
A 15-year-old student has been rushed to the hospital after an assault that occurred at Lansdowne High School, officials confirm.A juvenile was taken into custody after the incident, which reportedly left the unidentified victim with serious injuries, according to Baltimore County Police.Police say…
Body Found In Storage Container On Porch Of Baltimore Home
The body of a murder victim was found in a storage container after neighbors reported a "suspicious package" on the porch of a vacant home in Baltimore, authorities say.A "foul smell" had began emanating from the storage container, which was placed on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holm…
