Fresno, CA

One hospitalized, suspect flees campus after assault with box cutter at Fresno City College

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Police were looking for a suspect after an assault at Fresno City College on Monday morning — the first day of the spring semester.

The altercation occurred in the second floor of the Music Speech Building around 9:15 a.m., FCC spokesperson Kathy Bonilla said.

Two men got into an argument and the suspect struck the victim with a box cutter, Bonilla said. He was taken to the hospital and his status was not known.

The suspect fled on foot.

The second floor of the music building was closed while officers investigated. The building was open again by 10:30 a.m.

The campus was not locked down.

The Fresno Police Department was assisting in finding the suspect.

Officers were looking for a suspect after an assault at Fresno City College on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

