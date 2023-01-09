Read full article on original website
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
25newsnow.com
Beardstown mourns loss of superintendant
BEARDSTOWN (25 News Now) - The Beardstown school district is mourning the loss of superintendent Michael Smith. The district says Smith passed away unexpectedly Saturday. School, events and practices are canceled Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.
newschannel20.com
Local Ward meeting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
WAND TV
Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
newschannel20.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
newschannel20.com
Body camera footage released from the night Earl L. Moore Jr. died
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield EMS workers are charged with first degree murder, and we now have the body camera video from the night the man they are accused of killing. The two EMS workers facing charges in his death. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan both charged with...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage
The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
newschannel20.com
Older adult assistance made easy at The Villas Senior Care Community
Springfield, IL — Find comfort knowing your loved ones are cared for at The Villas Senior Care Community. CEO, Rick Edwards and Director of Assisted Lifestyle, Russ Bogdanovich joined Marketplace with insight into what life is like for residents.
newschannel20.com
Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
newschannel20.com
Dry January could lead to long-term benefits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the new year comes those resolutions. For many people wanting to kick off 2023 on a healthier note that includes cutting out drinking for 30 days in what’s known as “Dry January.”. Mercedes Kent, a clinical specialist at Gateway Foundation, said participating...
ksgf.com
Springfield City Council OKs Plan For 7-Brew Location
(KTTS News) — After several months of debate, Springfield City Council is giving developers the green light for a 7-Brew Coffee shop near Sunshine and Jefferson. At a previous meeting, city leaders talked about requiring a median on Jefferson to deal with traffic concerns. But city council learned last...
WAND TV
Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned that two EMS workers were arrested and charged with the murder of a patient. The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared that Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy...
newschannel20.com
Two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two EMS workers are facing murder charges after the death of a Springfield man. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced today that Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are being held on $1 million bond each for first-degree murder. The two are accused of...
newschannel20.com
Local sheriff calls assault weapons ban unconstitutional, won't enforce parts of it
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout said he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday, because he believes "HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution." In...
newschannel20.com
Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
khqa.com
Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy aldermen hear first reading of ordinance to allow Miller to establish office on second floor of City Hall
QUINCY — The first reading of an ordinance to lease office space in City Hall to Congresswoman Mary Miller enticed one speaker to address the Quincy City Council during Monday’s meeting, but Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the arrangement would only be temporary. Miller handily won the 15th...
