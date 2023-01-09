ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, IL

wjbc.com

A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”

SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Beardstown mourns loss of superintendant

BEARDSTOWN (25 News Now) - The Beardstown school district is mourning the loss of superintendent Michael Smith. The district says Smith passed away unexpectedly Saturday. School, events and practices are canceled Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.
newschannel20.com

Local Ward meeting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day

(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Body camera footage released from the night Earl L. Moore Jr. died

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield EMS workers are charged with first degree murder, and we now have the body camera video from the night the man they are accused of killing. The two EMS workers facing charges in his death. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan both charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage

The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Dry January could lead to long-term benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the new year comes those resolutions. For many people wanting to kick off 2023 on a healthier note that includes cutting out drinking for 30 days in what’s known as “Dry January.”. Mercedes Kent, a clinical specialist at Gateway Foundation, said participating...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ksgf.com

Springfield City Council OKs Plan For 7-Brew Location

(KTTS News) — After several months of debate, Springfield City Council is giving developers the green light for a 7-Brew Coffee shop near Sunshine and Jefferson. At a previous meeting, city leaders talked about requiring a median on Jefferson to deal with traffic concerns. But city council learned last...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WAND TV

Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned that two EMS workers were arrested and charged with the murder of a patient. The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared that Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two EMS workers are facing murder charges after the death of a Springfield man. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced today that Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are being held on $1 million bond each for first-degree murder. The two are accused of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
ktvo.com

Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
