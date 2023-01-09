ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

Community honors Ambria McGregor

Neighbors concerned with proposed Belle Meade Plaza development

Nurse strike ends in NYC

2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 Gives Back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Brookmeade Park, a temporary home to a large homeless encampment is officially closed for renovations. Numerous city employees, police, nonprofit outreach groups worked around the clock to find solutions.
Bonnaroo Lineup Released

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023

Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council

