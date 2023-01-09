Read full article on original website
Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, frustration surround TN classroom book rules
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March.
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
Community honors Ambria McGregor
License Plate for Tennesseans with Disabilities to have a New Design in 2023
NASHVILLE – The motor vehicle passenger license plate for Tennesseans with disabilities will have a look and feel that’s like the blue standard license plate design that hit the roads last year. The new design is consistent with Public Chapter 761, which calls for the design of license...
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
Neighbors concerned with proposed Belle Meade Plaza development
Developers have their eyes on a well known shopping plaza and it’s causing some controversy in Belle Meade. Neighbors concerned with proposed Belle Meade Plaza …. Developers have their eyes on a well known shopping plaza and it’s causing some controversy in Belle Meade. News 2 Gives Back:...
Nurse strike ends in NYC
Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental.
2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 Gives Back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Brookmeade Park, a temporary home to a large homeless encampment is officially closed for renovations. Numerous city employees, police, nonprofit outreach groups worked around the clock to find solutions.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
Bonnaroo Lineup Released
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer. WATE 6...
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet vaccine, microchip clinics. Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental.
Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023
Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
Coalition working to make Tennessee's driving test more accessible
Getting a drivers license is essential to getting around in Nashville, but community organizations say the driver's test in Tennessee isn't accessible to everyone.
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council
Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash.
