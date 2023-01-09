Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
The Jewish Press
Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU
NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
wnynewsnow.com
NY Senate Republicans Unveil “Rescue New York” Agenda
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — On Monday, the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its plan to bring much needed aid to New York State in the 2023 year. The “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive plan to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families and small business owners, and restore the quality of life in communities throughout New York State.
Lee Zeldin: Here’s REAL state of New York
Lee Zeldin lifted Republican turnout across New York, helping the GOP retake the House while coming closer than anyone had in decades to defeating a Democratic governor. Here is his response to Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. The State of our State in New York should be the strongest, safest, freest and most prosperous in the nation. The Empire State is in dire need of a full restoration to its former glory, reversing outward migration, improving the quality of education in schools, promoting upward economic mobility, securing our streets and subways and much more. Unfortunately, one-party Democratic rule in...
Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York
Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.” So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it. Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
Gov. Hochul's New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State.
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York
Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
Amid nursing strike, NY labor unions have Gov. Kathy Hochul on the defensive
A nursing strike in New York City has Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) trying to strike a balance between labor unions and hospitals. The Democratic governor’s relationship with the labor movement is stressed by a nurses’ strike and chief judge selection. [ more › ]
New York GOP says Santos 'disgraced' House, should resign
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, another Republican newly elected to represent Long Island, spoke at the news conference via video from Washington and joined Cairo's call for his colleague's resignation.
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes cutting red tape to build 800,000 new homes across New York
Albany, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to speed the construction of 800,000 new housing units across New York over the next decade by creating an alternative path for developers that could bypass local zoning regulations. At her 2023 State of the State speech today, Hochul proposed the “New...
Changing bail laws, rebuilding NY state police among Gov. Hochul’s public safety proposals
A New York State Trooper vehicle in downtown Buffalo. Hochul called public safety her top priority. [ more › ]
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
fox5ny.com
NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...
Legendary Author Stephen King Viscously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. "The Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second...
Gov. Hochul addresses potential changes to New York bail reform laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of a room of New York elected officials at her State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul is now calling the state’s controversial bail reform law into question. “The bail reform law as written leaves room for improvement, and as leaders, we...
Former N.Y. election official pleads guilty to 2021 ballot fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
