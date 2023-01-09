ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
wnynewsnow.com

NY Senate Republicans Unveil “Rescue New York” Agenda

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — On Monday, the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its plan to bring much needed aid to New York State in the 2023 year. The “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive plan to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families and small business owners, and restore the quality of life in communities throughout New York State.
New York Post

Lee Zeldin: Here’s REAL state of New York

Lee Zeldin lifted Republican turnout across New York, helping the GOP retake the House while coming closer than anyone had in decades to defeating a Democratic governor. Here is his response to Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. The State of our State in New York should be the strongest, safest, freest and most prosperous in the nation. The Empire State is in dire need of a full restoration to its former glory, reversing outward migration, improving the quality of education in schools, promoting upward economic mobility, securing our streets and subways and much more. Unfortunately, one-party Democratic rule in...
New York Post

Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York

Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.”  So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it.  Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
New York Post

Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
fox5ny.com

NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...
Q 105.7

Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties

For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
