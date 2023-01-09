Read full article on original website
West Michigan police departments resolve 911 outage
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (1/10/23 @ 8:35 p.m.): The situation has been resolved. Original Story (1/10/23 @ 4:03 p.m.): Multiple emergency response agencies in West Michigan are reporting issues receiving 911 calls late Tuesday afternoon. These agencies say the outage is at the state level and is impacting...
West Michigan congressman tries to block potential gas stove ban
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal officials may be considering a ban on gas stoves because of health concerns to children, but one West Michigan congressman is hoping to block the ban. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan's 4th District said his S.T.O.V.E Act, which stands for Stop Trying to Obsessively...
13 READS: Library of Michigan shares 2023 Michigan Notable Books
MICHIGAN, USA — The Library of Michigan announced its list of notable books that focus on stories of Michigan's history and culture in 2023. The library shared 20 titles in its 2023 Michigan Notable Book list that celebrate the entire Great Lakes basin from the UP, to Detroit, to the lakeshore.
Family of Wyoming student addresses school board alleged of racist acts: 'I'm disgusted'
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
2023's Top West Michigan construction projects announced
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter in West Michigan can leave our roads covered in white, but the spring can bring a different hazard... That's right, construction season is closer than you think, and that means lane restrictions, slow downs, closures, and traffic backups will be here before you know it! While MDOT has the resources to keep you aware of ongoing projects with the MI Drive website, we have the list of projects set to improve the roads in West Michigan before they start to impact your commute.
Eastern Kille named the best distillery in West Michigan, breaks ground on new location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular local distillery received a big honor at the West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards. Eastern Kille Distillery was named the best distillery in West Michigan. "We are honored to be named Distillery of the Year by the judges of the West Michigan...
Whitmer headed to Europe, Davos to tout economic development
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Europe next week for a five-day trip to promote the state's recent economic developments and with hopes of attracting new businesses in the automotive and clean energy industries. The Democratic governor will travel to Norway first before heading to...
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
JACKSON, Mich. — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim branches...
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
13 OYS steps-in after West MI woman's utility bill skyrockets
HOLTON, Mich. — A West Michigan woman couldn't take it anymore. After she got a new meter installed, Lula Johnston watched her electric bill jump to more than five or six-times its normal rate. The issue was on its way to a resolution Thursday after 13 ON YOUR SIDE...
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 in scratch-off lottery ticket
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is half a million dollars richer after playing a $10 scratch-off ticket. The lucky 50-year-old, who wants to stay anonymous, bought his winning Michigan Lottery 5X Multiplier instant game at the Meijer gas station at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage. “I...
Allendale Public School Board votes to replace legal counsel with same law firm as Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners
ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Allendale Public School Board of Education voted Monday night to replace its current legal counsel. The board voted four to three to bring in Kallman Law Firm. That's the same law firm that was just hired at last week's Ottawa County commission meeting, backed by the conservative group Ottawa Impact.
Justin Amash offers himself for Speaker of the House, Fred Upton considers making bid for the role
MICHIGAN, USA — As the voting for the Speaker of the House continues, two former West Michigan congressmen have thrown their names out there as possible outside candidates. "There's nothing in the law or the constitution that requires the Speaker to be a member of the House of Representatives," says Doug Koopman, a professor of politics at Calvin University.
