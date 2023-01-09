ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutlerville, MI

West Michigan police departments resolve 911 outage

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (1/10/23 @ 8:35 p.m.): The situation has been resolved. Original Story (1/10/23 @ 4:03 p.m.): Multiple emergency response agencies in West Michigan are reporting issues receiving 911 calls late Tuesday afternoon. These agencies say the outage is at the state level and is impacting...
KENT COUNTY, MI
2023's Top West Michigan construction projects announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter in West Michigan can leave our roads covered in white, but the spring can bring a different hazard... That's right, construction season is closer than you think, and that means lane restrictions, slow downs, closures, and traffic backups will be here before you know it! While MDOT has the resources to keep you aware of ongoing projects with the MI Drive website, we have the list of projects set to improve the roads in West Michigan before they start to impact your commute.
MICHIGAN STATE
Justin Amash offers himself for Speaker of the House, Fred Upton considers making bid for the role

MICHIGAN, USA — As the voting for the Speaker of the House continues, two former West Michigan congressmen have thrown their names out there as possible outside candidates. "There's nothing in the law or the constitution that requires the Speaker to be a member of the House of Representatives," says Doug Koopman, a professor of politics at Calvin University.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

