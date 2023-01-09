Mary Annette Stoffels was born August 9,1942 to Albert and Wilda Slaton Stoffels in Muenster, TX. She was named after her two grandmothers, Annie Stoffels and Mary Slaton. She passed away January 8 at her home in Wolfe surrounded by her beloved family. She was the first of five children. Ann grew up on a farm west of Muenster,Tx. She attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic school in 1960. While still in high school she began working at Wilde Chevrolet in Muenster. Ann married Larry Gilley at All Saint’s Catholic in Fort Worth. They were blessed with two sons James and Joe. Cameron Gilley was Ann’s beloved grandchild. Later Ann married Kenneth Wilson and he preceded her in death. Ann was multitalented in business and her creative endeavors- including quilting, stained glass projects, making rosaries, genealogy research, and loving her family. After working for several car dealerships, she started Gilley’s Auto Car Sales with her son James.

MUENSTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO