SPCA of East Texas: Bobbie McGee
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help puppy Bobbie McGee find his forever home. Bobbie McGee is a 9-week-old black mouth cur mix and his mom is about 60 pounds. Dobbs said his mom had come in to be spayed and gave birth to eight puppies that day. Bobbie McGee is fully vaccinated, neutered and ready for puppy school.
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
Traditions closes in Tyler after 23 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 23 years in Tyler, the owners of Traditions announced Monday they made the decision to close the restaurant on Sunday. The owner, Robert Owens mentioned how times are tough since inflation has impacted the restaurant business. “Restaurants have had a pretty good blow the last few years. Our costs have […]
Notice for Odie Bozeman Jr.
Funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Bozeman passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Sunny Springs, Sulphur Springs.
Obituary for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere
Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau-Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It
It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
Rockwall-Heath head football coach placed on leave after parents report student illnesses, hospitalizations
HEATH, Texas — The head football coach at Rockwall-Heath High School has been placed on leave after multiple parents reported that their students needed medical attention and/or hospitalization during the team's offseason program. In a letter to parents on Tuesday, the school explained the situation surrounding the varsity football...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park
Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
Notice for Lois Lynch
Graveside service for Lois Lynch, age 84, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas TX with Jeff Tiemeyer and Cody Rushing officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Arrangements under...
Obituary for Wanda Hatch
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
Obituary For Patti Tucker
Graveside service for Patti Ann Tucker, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Sherley Cemetery with Mr. Jody Garner officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Bragg, Jedda Bragg, Jordan Miesse, Clayton Pippin, Brandon Slider and Chris Williams. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tucker passed away on January 7, 2023 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
3-vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of Broadway at Chimney Rock intersection in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Major car crash causes traffic on South Broadway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, a 3-vehicle crash has stopped traffic at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive. Minor injuries have been reported, Erbaugh said. CBS19 will update this...
Edgewood High School closed Monday due to sewer issues
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood High School will be closed Monday, Jan. 9, while repairs are made to the school’s sewer system. This only affects the high school campus. The school is experiencing sewer issues and repairs will continue into Monday, according to a social media post from Superintendent Kristin Prater. High school students should report back to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at a normal time.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Obituary for Mary Annette “Ann” Stoffels
Mary Annette Stoffels was born August 9,1942 to Albert and Wilda Slaton Stoffels in Muenster, TX. She was named after her two grandmothers, Annie Stoffels and Mary Slaton. She passed away January 8 at her home in Wolfe surrounded by her beloved family. She was the first of five children. Ann grew up on a farm west of Muenster,Tx. She attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic school in 1960. While still in high school she began working at Wilde Chevrolet in Muenster. Ann married Larry Gilley at All Saint’s Catholic in Fort Worth. They were blessed with two sons James and Joe. Cameron Gilley was Ann’s beloved grandchild. Later Ann married Kenneth Wilson and he preceded her in death. Ann was multitalented in business and her creative endeavors- including quilting, stained glass projects, making rosaries, genealogy research, and loving her family. After working for several car dealerships, she started Gilley’s Auto Car Sales with her son James.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
