ClutchPoints

3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury

After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell remains in top form as Cavs visit Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell is making the type of impact the Cleveland Cavaliers expected, and perhaps he is even exceeding projections. The star guard has topped 40 points on five occasions this season and aims for another high-scoring effort when the Cavaliers visit the struggling Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Mitchell...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

76ers Rival Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss Time With Injury

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to miss some time moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant suffered a knee injury, which has been diagnosed as an “isolated MCL sprain.”. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Lately, Durant and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets fans attribute teams success to Jacque Vaughn above anyone else

Fans of the Brooklyn Nets say that the teams recent success this season is mostly because of head coach Jacque Vaughn, according to a poll done by NetsDaily of SB Nation earlier this week. In the poll, fans were given five people to vote for: head coach Jacque Vaughn, forward Kevin Durant, guard Kyrie Irving, general manager Sean Marks, and governor Joe Tsai.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Boston visits Brooklyn following Brown's 41-point game

Boston Celtics (30-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-13, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -3; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Brooklyn Nets after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics' 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The...
BOSTON, MA

