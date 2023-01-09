Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Kevin Durant Out ‘Several Weeks’ with Knee Injury; Should Nets Trade Kyrie Irving?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury
After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Donovan Mitchell remains in top form as Cavs visit Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell is making the type of impact the Cleveland Cavaliers expected, and perhaps he is even exceeding projections. The star guard has topped 40 points on five occasions this season and aims for another high-scoring effort when the Cavaliers visit the struggling Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Mitchell...
76ers Rival Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss Time With Injury
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to miss some time moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant suffered a knee injury, which has been diagnosed as an “isolated MCL sprain.”. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Lately, Durant and...
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
Kevin Durant Injury Helping Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero's All-Star Chances?
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero could sneak into the All-Star conversation with Kevin Durant's status in doubt for the game.
Brooklyn Nets fans attribute teams success to Jacque Vaughn above anyone else
Fans of the Brooklyn Nets say that the teams recent success this season is mostly because of head coach Jacque Vaughn, according to a poll done by NetsDaily of SB Nation earlier this week. In the poll, fans were given five people to vote for: head coach Jacque Vaughn, forward Kevin Durant, guard Kyrie Irving, general manager Sean Marks, and governor Joe Tsai.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant out vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for a second consecutive game due to right thigh soreness. Morant is missing his seventh game of the season on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies (26-13) are 3-3 overall when Morant hasn't played, but they've won the last three of those games.
Boston visits Brooklyn following Brown's 41-point game
Boston Celtics (30-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-13, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -3; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Brooklyn Nets after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics' 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The...
