After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO