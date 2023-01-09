ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police seek trailer thief

Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'Family altercation' leads to fire, assault in Fenton, police say

FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute. According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
FERGUSON, MO
kfmo.com

Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency

(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
PARK HILLS, MO
KMOV

Two suspects in custody after deadly North City shooting overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are now in custody after a man was shot and killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of North City early Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Belt and Ridge around 2:00 a.m. Police say plainclothes officers heard a gunshot and saw the victim collapse in the street The man, later identified as 23-year-old Joseph Scott, died at the scene. Both suspects got into a Yukon Denali and fled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV

Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Texas man arrested following crash near Arnold

A 40-year-old Springtown, Texas, man was arrested for multiple alleged offenses following a two-vehicle accident at Vogel and Miller roads in the Arnold area that left an Imperial woman injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, an Imperial 16-year-old was driving a southbound 2014...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs

Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
EUREKA, MO

