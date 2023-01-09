Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmarkCJ CoombsSte. Genevieve, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police seek trailer thief
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
Police: Man starts fire after box cutter attack on father near Fenton
A man started a fire Monday after a box cutter attack on his elderly father near Fenton, police say.
Maryland Heights man charged with murder in 2004 headless torso case
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryland Heights man on Wednesday was charged in a 2004 murder case where a woman's torso was found at a rest stop in Wright City, Missouri. Mike Anthony Clardy, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of abandonment of a corpse.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead, slumped over in car after shooting in Ferguson Monday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department's Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man dead, slumped over in a car in St. Louis County. According to a press release from the police department, police have classified the shooting as a homicide murder in...
Man charged in 2004 case involving headless torso found along an area interstate
63-year-old Mike Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, after DNA evidence on the body and a knife were retested.
KMOV
Jefferson County jury convicts Fenton man in DWI crash that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man who was accused of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting...
Creve Coeur police investigate rash of car thefts in low-crime area
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The carjacking was caught on surveillance video on a New Year's Eve afternoon in Creve Coeur. Creve Coeur police said a man was putting air in his SUV at a gas station near Olive Boulevard and Schulte Road when two men first looped around. One of them then hopped out of a black passenger vehicle and stole the driver's running vehicle.
'Family altercation' leads to fire, assault in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute. According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
Armed suspects rob St. Louis vet clinic of Ketamine and other drugs
ST. LOUIS — A group of four or five men wearing all black tracksuits and masks robbed a veterinary clinic in St. Louis at gunpoint Tuesday. At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the robbers held up the City Paws Veterinary Clinic on Vandeventer Avenue in the city's Shaw neighborhood just as employees were closing.
kfmo.com
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
People got drunk at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department this week, but they didn't get in trouble
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Getting drunk at the sheriff's office is usually a bad idea, but this week the drinks were on the department. To complete their Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies carried out actual tests on drunk citizen volunteers. Paige O'Neail works at the courthouse...
KMOV
Two suspects in custody after deadly North City shooting overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are now in custody after a man was shot and killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of North City early Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Belt and Ridge around 2:00 a.m. Police say plainclothes officers heard a gunshot and saw the victim collapse in the street The man, later identified as 23-year-old Joseph Scott, died at the scene. Both suspects got into a Yukon Denali and fled.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
KMOV
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
KSDK
More information released in 2004 murder of woman found dismembered in Wright City
In this 2016 report, authorities released the identity of a woman found dismembered at a rest stop in Wright City in 2004. A man was charged Wednedsay in her death.
myleaderpaper.com
Texas man arrested following crash near Arnold
A 40-year-old Springtown, Texas, man was arrested for multiple alleged offenses following a two-vehicle accident at Vogel and Miller roads in the Arnold area that left an Imperial woman injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, an Imperial 16-year-old was driving a southbound 2014...
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Comments / 2