abc27.com
Lancaster County fentanyl and firearm arrest leads to arrest of straw gun purchaser
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man’s arrest following the possession of fentanyl and a gun led to the arrest of another man, who purchased the gun for the suspect. According to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 548 bags of fentanyl and a Glock Model 26 9 mm pistol.
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on the first block of N. West Street for an expired registration shortly before midnight on Jan. 11, 2023. During the traffic stop, officers learned that […]
Teen sent to prison for marijuana-related killing in Dauphin County
A Steelton teen has pleaded guilty to murdering a 20-year-old man who tried to steal marijuana from him in 2021. Steven Roman, 17, pleaded guilty in December to third-degree murder in the killing of Ke’Shawn Carter, and was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison. Roman drove...
Police: Thieves steal several items from unlocked vehicles in New Cumberland neighborhood
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County community are warning residents to lock their cars after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles earlier this week. The Lower Allen Township Police Department said Thursday that the suspects were captured on surveillance video trying to...
abc27.com
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. According to police, 60-year-old Elmer Ardinger contacted the victim and impersonated a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. According to the police, officers said Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding.
Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for […]
WGAL
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a dog that was shot on Dec. 31 at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. An unknown Black male, described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall with shoulder-length dreads, shot a dog after interacting with the dog as he walked west on Locust Lane.
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
PennLive.com
Man shot dog while walking in Dauphin County: police
Police are looking for a man who shot a dog while walking around Susquehanna Township on Dec. 31. According to a release, the shooter encountered the dog while walking west on Locust Lane around 1:30 p.m., and shot it one time. The man then kept walking, turning onto 24th Street, police said.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: …. Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding …. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Area teen center kicks off new...
Police looking for criminal mischief suspect
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. According to PSP, the theft took place on January 1st just after midnight. Police say the actor was seen on the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township in a dark-colored Chevy pickup […]
Coroner IDs man shot to death during burglary at central Pa. apartment
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend during a burglary at a Lancaster County apartment complex, authorities said. Hector Burgos-Torres, of Mountville, was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Burgos-Torres died of gunshot wounds...
Reading Man Charged With Broad Daylight Shooting
The gunman who opened fire on a Reading street in broad daylight has been arrested, according to authorities. Police say Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of aggravated assault and related counts, city police said in a release. Investigators have accused Burgos-Ortiz of a non-fatal shooting on the 900 block of Penn Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
abc27.com
City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent city’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg’s redevelopment authority were at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. The city is removing everything around the bridge next Thursday, Jan. 19. They’re asking over 50 people to be out by then. Stay up...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police warn of phone scam
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple residents in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County received phone calls that turned out to be part of a scam. According to police, several people received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the United States Border Patrol working with the Upper Allen Township Police Department. The scam attempted to solicit personal or financial information.
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
Road Rage Suspect Sought By Camp Hill Police
A road rage incident happened on Friday, Jan. 6, the Camp Hill police say. The white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pictured was involved in a road rage incident that occurred in the 100 block of November Drive in Camp Hill around 4:40 p.m., according to a release by the department the following Monday.
