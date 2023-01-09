Read full article on original website
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed
Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment. Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent...
NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot
BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
NJ homeowner shoots at intruder trying to steal his keys (Opinion)
A Roseland, New Jersey homeowner fired his home defense weapon at an intruder who was reportedly in the laundry room of his home looking for the key fob for the BMW parked outside. The homeowner shot at the perpetrator and the guy fled the home and the scene. At this...
Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday
Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
No checks for Jersey City, NJ cops & firefighters due to glitch
JERSEY CITY — City council members demanded answers about a glitch with a new payroll system that left many city workers, especially those in public safety, without their first paycheck of the year. Jersey City council member Daniel Rivera said during Monday's caucus meeting it was "abysmal" that the...
Stop charging suppliers for NJ heroin deaths (Opinion)
A sad and tragic case from 2017 was the subject of nj.com’s in depth look at New Jersey’s strict liability for drug induced death law. Then 32, Shannon McGuigan was friends with a 26-year-old woman. Both were addicted to heroin. The younger woman was sick from withdrawal and...
Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?
Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
How NJ can help the teacher shot by 6-year-old in Va.
It was an unthinkable scene at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old boy brought a 9mm handgun into his classroom and shot his own teacher. Despite being wounded in the hand and chest, Abby Zwerner made sure she got every student safely out of the classroom before seeking help for herself.
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
Network issue, veil of secrecy continues at NJ hospital
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is still being impacted by an IT network issue that started just after Christmas. The hospital first reported an "IT security issue" on December 30 that affected some hospital services including the admission of emergency room patients. In a new advisory, the Freehold Township hospital said its emergency department is functioning at near capability and encouraged patients to call 911 for emergencies.
DEA agents open fire near NJ school during drug bust, man shot
FORT LEE — A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving two Drug Enforcement Administration agents in a school zone on Tuesday afternoon. Shots rang out near the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Whiteman Street, according to Fort Lee police. The area is less than a block...
What’s the best way to help solve student depression & anxiety in NJ?
With many New Jersey children still struggling with a variety of issues because of the COVID pandemic, anxiety over school violence and other problems a plan is moving forward to make it easier for them to get psychological help. New Jersey lawmakers could soon give final approval to a measure...
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
New year, new you: Start 2023 with fun NJ adult classes
Trying something new can always be a fun way to spice up your week, month or even year. Oftentimes, adults think it may be late to find a new hobby or pick up a new skill but who is to say there’s a timer on when we can try new things?
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
Bed Bath & Beyond closes more Harmon, Buybuy Baby stores in NJ
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — After a dismal end to 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of store closures, including a combined four Buybuy Baby and Harmon stores in New Jersey. The company headquartered in Union County had a total of 762 Bed Bath & Beyond stores...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
New bizarre sweeping NJ law is a lesson in idiocy (Opinion)
So much has been said about “fake news” over the last few years that just about in every story the truth is up for debate. Depending on what side of the political aisle you align with, you decide which sources are considered to be truthful and which ones are not. That’s why there really is no truth anymore. Because the only source we counted on throughout the history of this country was the news.
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale
When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
