Hoboken, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?

Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Network issue, veil of secrecy continues at NJ hospital

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is still being impacted by an IT network issue that started just after Christmas. The hospital first reported an "IT security issue" on December 30 that affected some hospital services including the admission of emergency room patients. In a new advisory, the Freehold Township hospital said its emergency department is functioning at near capability and encouraged patients to call 911 for emergencies.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New bizarre sweeping NJ law is a lesson in idiocy (Opinion)

So much has been said about “fake news” over the last few years that just about in every story the truth is up for debate. Depending on what side of the political aisle you align with, you decide which sources are considered to be truthful and which ones are not. That’s why there really is no truth anymore. Because the only source we counted on throughout the history of this country was the news.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale

When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
STOCKTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

