ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Adrian schools cancel classes Monday due to threat; police take juvenile into custody

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQFej_0k8dCVTu00

ADRIAN — Classes at Adrian Public Schools were not in session to start the week Monday because the district canceled the school day in response to a social media post which threatened violence at Adrian High School.

Law enforcement has taken a juvenile into custody in relation to the threat reported Monday morning, an announcement from the district said. The juvenile is a high school student and is being lodged at Maurice Spear Campus.

A tip about the social media post was received at 6 a.m. Monday, according to the district’s announcement. In response to the online threat, the district said, it would operate the school day on a two-hour delay, which was later changed to a full day to allow law enforcement and school officials time to conduct a thorough threat assessment.

It has since been determined that there was not, and is not, a legitimate threat to any Adrian Public Schools staff or students.

“This is a high school student. Although the student is in custody, law enforcement and school officials need more time to follow up with the specifics of this threat,” the district’s communication, which was shared to the Adrian schools' social media pages, said.

The Adrian Police Department is investigating the threat. Anyone with information is asked to contact School Resource Officer Joshua Perry at the Adrian Police Department by phone at 517-264-4808 or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

The threatening social media post stated, “Don’t come to school tomorrow,” and showed a picture of a rifle, the police department said in a news release.

“Several students have been interviewed and one student is in custody,” the police department's news release said. “The rifle pictured in the post is an Airsoft rifle, and has been recovered by law enforcement.”

The social media post was a video message, Adrian Superintendent Nate Parker said in a statement. The post was emailed to a district administrator from a concerned parent, Parker said. The gun, which Parker described as a handgun, was partially obscured in the video. The weapon in question was at the juvenile's residence. Parker said emergency protocols were immediately initiated.

“School officials and law enforcement continued to coordinate, following threat assessment protocols and made the determination that due to the timing, and further information that needed to be verified, that school would be canceled for the day,” Parker said. “This was done in order to allow time to be sure that all threats were ruled out and a complete investigation could be conducted.”

This is the second occurrence this school year where a threat toward the district was made by a juvenile. The first threat was in early November and was reported to have been made at the district’s bus garage. That threat was also deemed not credible, and school was canceled for the day because of ongoing investigations of the threat and because of heavy fog that morning throughout much of Lenawee County.

In both cases, Parker said in the statement, the juveniles have been apprehended and are facing serious legal and school consequences.

“Although I know you have probably already done so, please have a conversation with your children regarding the severity of these threats,” Parker said. “This is happening across the state and nation and students are being apprehended and facing severe legal consequences. These threats will continue to be taken seriously and there is no ‘joke’ or ‘prank’ regarding threats toward schools, and law enforcement is very efficient in determining the origin of these threats.”

Students, staff or parents who have concerns about school safety should contact law enforcement in the event they are unable to speak immediately with a school official.

“This is particularly important when this happens outside of normal school hours,” Parker said. “Please contact police in the event you are unable to get an immediate response from a school administrator if you have safety concerns.”

Following procedure, all middle school, elementary school and outside events using facilities at Adrian Public Schools were canceled Monday because of the school closure.

High school events proceeded as scheduled, although some events may have been altered based upon decisions of athletic coaches or event organizers.

While Monday's threat has been determined to be illegitimate, the Adrian Police Department provided additional surveillance during high school after-school events Monday out of an an abundance of caution.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian schools cancel classes Monday due to threat; police take juvenile into custody

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Man arrested Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit; Northwood schools given all-clear after lockdown

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township police received a call of a breaking and entering at a Super 8 Motel in Millbury just before 5:30 a.m. An office saw the suspect in a pickup truck and chased him on I-280 near Walbridge Road before the pursuit ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the vehicle, police said.
NORTHWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Area Schools Staff Retirement/Resignations Announced in Board of Ed Agenda

The Saline Board of Education will adopt a human resources report within its agenda Tuesday. The consent agenda includes a human resources report from Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis. The report lists the following staffing changes:. Therese Birdsong, Saline High School teacher, June 9, retirement. William Elliot, Saline High School teacher,...
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
thelivingstonpost.com

Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy