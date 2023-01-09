Swisher County officials implement 90-day burn ban

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office, the Swisher County Commissioners Court implemented a 90-day burn ban that went into effect on Monday.

The latest information from the Texas A&M Forest Service noted that Swisher County was among at least 18 others in the Texas Panhandle under active burn bans as of Monday.

For the most up-to-date information on breaking news events, weather, and local news, check with MyhighPlains.com.