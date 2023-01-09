Read full article on original website
Eugene 4J School District plans proposal to purchase EWEB building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene 4J School District is planning to submit a proposal to purchase the EWEB riverfront property. After multiple proposals did not meet the criteria to purchase the building last year, the EWEB board put the decision in the hands of the general manager to negotiate the sale.
Volunteers needed for Lane County chapter of national trauma intervention program
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County has announced the formation of a local chapter of a national non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to assist emergency personnel in providing immediate support to those affected by tragedy. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. works with local public safety officials to provide immediate...
AmeriCorps NCCC partners with Lane County Parks for enhancement projects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A partnership grant with the National Civilian Conservation Corps (AmeriCorps NCCC) has been awarded to Lane County Parks, Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah and Willamalane Park and Recreation District, as well as City of Eugene Parks and Open Space, according to a release from the Lane County Government.
Coquille Tribe awards 'record amount' of $815,000 to community groups
NORTH BEND, Ore. — This year, the Coquille Indian Tribe set a record, distributing $815,000 in grants to multiple community organizations, according to a release from the Tribe. One hundred and twenty-one organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties were awarded the 2023 Coquille Tribal Community Fund...
Eugene Family YMCA announces start of year-long Diabetes Prevention Program
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the Eugene Family YMCA announced the start of a year-long Diabetes Prevention Program class in January to make lasting change for those diagnosed with prediabetes, according to a release from the organization. The class is intended to help people diagnosed with prediabetes and is...
Ocean-themed films to be featured at Big Blue Film Fest in Newport
NEWPORT, Ore. — Sixteen ocean-themed films will be featured during the inaugural Big Blue Film Fest Jan. 27-28 at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, according to Oregon State University. The festival is an opportunity to raise awareness about marine issues and engage the community in scientific research in...
Feedback sought on potential impacts to Perkins Peninsula Park, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn about potential impacts to the Perkins Peninsula Park and the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area. As part of completing the environmental studies for the OR Hwy 126 Veneta to Eugene Widening Study, ODOT has evaluated the impacts to the parks in the project area and are asking for public feedback or comments.
No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday; $1 million prize winner sold in Eugene
SALEM, Ore. — Tuesday was someone in Eugene's lucky day. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene matched five of six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Oregon Lottery announced in a news release. That ticket is worth $1 million. The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the...
Junction City accepting application for city council vacancy
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is accepting applications for a City Councilor vacancy. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, 680 Greenwood Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or downloaded from the website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday,...
FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen
ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
Mental health, homelessness, & criminal justice the focus of State of Lane County Address
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, the Lane County Board of Commissioners held its annual State of the County address. With a focus on mental health, homelessness, criminal justice, and the intersection of the three, the State of the County reflected on the efforts undertaken last year - namely, the opening of homeless shelters and the steps the County Jail has taken to address mental health in its facilities.
Oregon State University researchers develop new treatment for hereditary blindness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology backing COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition, according to a release from the university. Researchers developed nanoparticles that...
Dundee, UO's marching band dog passes away
EUGENE, Ore. — Dundee, a well-loved guide dog associated with the University of Oregon Marching Band, passed away Monday. He was a popular figure on Instagram and Snapchat, and within the band. Dundee was present for the band's rehearsals, football games at Autzen Stadium, basketball games at Matthew Knight...
Lane County Commission chooses chair, vice chair
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Board of Commissioners appointed a chair and vice chair during the opening minutes of its first regular meeting of 2023. Commissioner Pat Farr (District 4) will serve as chair in 2023 and Commissioner Laurie Trieger (District 3) will serve as vice chair, the County reported.
Melrose Road near school to see new 'safety-inspired' traffic control change
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Officials in Douglas County announced they are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, which is located about 5 miles west of Roseburg. The project was announced Wednesday by the Douglas County Public Works Department...
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
Police: Bicyclist killed in Hwy 42 crash at Grant Smith Road intersection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on Highway 42 at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. Police say a Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Robert Howerton, 76, of Winston, was westbound...
Oregon Men's Basketball finally healthier heading into Arizona state
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Men's Basketball team is now halfway through the regular season, which has been unfortunately tough for the Ducks due to some injuries. But now Oregon has 11 scholarship players back from injury, and healthy enough to contribute to a tough PAC-12 schedule. The Ducks,...
Oregon's VanSlooten questionable for Washington game
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
Oregon lands Fresno State transfer
EUGENE, Ore. — The college football season officially came to an end Monday night, with Georgia being crowned the national champions once again. Now the offseason begins. And to start that, comes the final AP, and coaches poll of the season, with Oregon ranking 15 by AP, and 16 by the coaches poll.
