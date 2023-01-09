EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, the Lane County Board of Commissioners held its annual State of the County address. With a focus on mental health, homelessness, criminal justice, and the intersection of the three, the State of the County reflected on the efforts undertaken last year - namely, the opening of homeless shelters and the steps the County Jail has taken to address mental health in its facilities.

