ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Richard J. Rogers of Kitty Hawk, January 8

Richard J. Rogers, 84, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Newport, Ohio, he was born September 3, 1938, to the late Gertrude Dennis Rogers and Albert O. Rogers. Richard was a graduate of Newport High School. Enlisting...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

John Knox McEwen Jr., January 9

John Knox McEwen, Jr. born in Jeffersonville, IN, on September 14th, 1943, peacefully passed away January 9th, 2023, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. He was 79 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years DiAnne McEwen, his two son’s John McEwen III and Trent McEwen, his two sisters Catherine Kerr and Patti McEwen as well as his grandson Daniel Evans McEwen.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Judith H. Wilson of Elizabeth City, January 9

Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Outer Banks History Center announces new director

The Outer Banks History Center is welcoming a new director, Tammy Woodward. She is a Certified Archivist with more than 15 years of experience. She holds a Master of Library & Information Sciences degree with an archives concentration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a graduate certificate in American History from Liberty University.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kelly Kristine Bragg of Nags Head, January 10

Kelly Kristine Bragg 59, of Nags Head, NC died on the morning of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, peacefully at home. Kelly was born in Connecticut on July 12, 1963. She was the daughter of the late Oneda Leamer Burnfield and Russell C Krenciprock Jr. She was raised in Niles, Ohio moving to the Outer Banks in 1989.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Joyce Marie Ritter of Barco, January 11

Joyce Marie Ritter passed away peacefully January 11, 2023 at the age of 83 in Barco, NC. She was born in Virginia Beach, VA. Mrs. Ritter is survived by her husband, George Ritter of the Moyock residence; two sons Eric Ritter (Andrea) and Gary Ritter (Missy); one sister, Gladys Pallett; four grandsons, Josh, Christopher, Aaron, and Sean; one granddaughter, Courtney and host of other extended family members and family friends.
BARCO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Shawn Ray Boyd of Kill Devil Hills, January 5

Shawn Ray Boyd, 50, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Suffolk, VA on January 18, 1972, he was the son of Carol Ann Burkett Wentzel and Dalton Ray Boyd, Jr. and stepmother, Debora Boyd. In addition to his parents,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt celebration of life

Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as “Nan” or “Panda” as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda’s brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.
BARCO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Body of missing Williamston man found in Dare County

DARE COUNTY – A Williamston man, missing since Dec. 14, was found dead in Dare County, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. Devaun Bland’s body was found by a boater Jan. 5, who said they, both juveniles, had seen the body when they were heading north.
DARE COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Nags Head drops multifamily use from commercial district

This story has been updated to clarify that the moratorium in the C2 district applies to a limited area. Facing public opposition to a proposed affordable housing development, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday to remove multifamily dwellings as a permissible use in the town’s C2, general commercial zoning district to allow time to develop standards for such development in “appropriate areas of town.”
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Schools and Dare County near deal to share athletic fields

The first formal agreement regarding athletic field use between the Dare County Schools Board of Education and Dare County is now just one step away from reality. At its Jan. 9 meeting, the school board unanimously voted in favor of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two parties and Dare County Schools Superintendent Steve Basnight signed it on Jan. 10.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy