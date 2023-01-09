Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Richard J. Rogers of Kitty Hawk, January 8
Richard J. Rogers, 84, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Newport, Ohio, he was born September 3, 1938, to the late Gertrude Dennis Rogers and Albert O. Rogers. Richard was a graduate of Newport High School. Enlisting...
outerbanksvoice.com
John Knox McEwen Jr., January 9
John Knox McEwen, Jr. born in Jeffersonville, IN, on September 14th, 1943, peacefully passed away January 9th, 2023, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. He was 79 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years DiAnne McEwen, his two son’s John McEwen III and Trent McEwen, his two sisters Catherine Kerr and Patti McEwen as well as his grandson Daniel Evans McEwen.
outerbanksvoice.com
Judith H. Wilson of Elizabeth City, January 9
Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks History Center announces new director
The Outer Banks History Center is welcoming a new director, Tammy Woodward. She is a Certified Archivist with more than 15 years of experience. She holds a Master of Library & Information Sciences degree with an archives concentration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a graduate certificate in American History from Liberty University.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kelly Kristine Bragg of Nags Head, January 10
Kelly Kristine Bragg 59, of Nags Head, NC died on the morning of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, peacefully at home. Kelly was born in Connecticut on July 12, 1963. She was the daughter of the late Oneda Leamer Burnfield and Russell C Krenciprock Jr. She was raised in Niles, Ohio moving to the Outer Banks in 1989.
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
outerbanksvoice.com
Joyce Marie Ritter of Barco, January 11
Joyce Marie Ritter passed away peacefully January 11, 2023 at the age of 83 in Barco, NC. She was born in Virginia Beach, VA. Mrs. Ritter is survived by her husband, George Ritter of the Moyock residence; two sons Eric Ritter (Andrea) and Gary Ritter (Missy); one sister, Gladys Pallett; four grandsons, Josh, Christopher, Aaron, and Sean; one granddaughter, Courtney and host of other extended family members and family friends.
outerbanksvoice.com
Shawn Ray Boyd of Kill Devil Hills, January 5
Shawn Ray Boyd, 50, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Suffolk, VA on January 18, 1972, he was the son of Carol Ann Burkett Wentzel and Dalton Ray Boyd, Jr. and stepmother, Debora Boyd. In addition to his parents,...
Democrats Flip Virginia Seat Held by Republicans for Over 25 Years
Republican senators had kept a solid hold on Virginia's 7th Senate district seat since 1996.
outerbanksvoice.com
Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt celebration of life
Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as “Nan” or “Panda” as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda’s brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.
carolinacoastonline.com
Body of missing Williamston man found in Dare County
DARE COUNTY – A Williamston man, missing since Dec. 14, was found dead in Dare County, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. Devaun Bland’s body was found by a boater Jan. 5, who said they, both juveniles, had seen the body when they were heading north.
obxtoday.com
Two new employment opportunities available with the Town of Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills is currently accepting applications for the following two positions:. If you are interested in pursuing either of these careers, visit the Kill Devil Hills website for more information and to access an application.
Norfolk-based Sailor sentenced to prison for 'crack bender' killing
Jason M. Jablonski, the Norfolk-based Sailor charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Herbert Bryant, of Virginia Beach.
coastalreview.org
Nags Head drops multifamily use from commercial district
This story has been updated to clarify that the moratorium in the C2 district applies to a limited area. Facing public opposition to a proposed affordable housing development, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday to remove multifamily dwellings as a permissible use in the town’s C2, general commercial zoning district to allow time to develop standards for such development in “appropriate areas of town.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WITN
Plymouth family speaks out about Washington County High School stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family here in the east is speaking out after fights at Washington County High School left one cheerleader suspended and a student resource officer injured. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN the deputy was stabbed with a pen, but the mother of the girl...
Driver dead after crashing into Virginia Beach apartment building: Police
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Court.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Schools and Dare County near deal to share athletic fields
The first formal agreement regarding athletic field use between the Dare County Schools Board of Education and Dare County is now just one step away from reality. At its Jan. 9 meeting, the school board unanimously voted in favor of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two parties and Dare County Schools Superintendent Steve Basnight signed it on Jan. 10.
VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver
News 3 here's from the couple who lost their Virginia Beach home when a car crashed into their apartment Wednesday.
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear
Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
