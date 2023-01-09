John Knox McEwen, Jr. born in Jeffersonville, IN, on September 14th, 1943, peacefully passed away January 9th, 2023, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. He was 79 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years DiAnne McEwen, his two son’s John McEwen III and Trent McEwen, his two sisters Catherine Kerr and Patti McEwen as well as his grandson Daniel Evans McEwen.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO