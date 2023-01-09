ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder announces bid for governor

By Kylee Bond
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — John Schroder will run for governor in 2023, the Louisiana State Treasurer announced to his supporters on Monday.

According to an email sent to his supporters, Schroder (R) will officially launch his campaign on Thursday, February 9 at the Fleur De Lis Event Center in Mandeville.

“This campaign is not going to be an easy one,” the Treasurer said in a statement. “We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win, but it is a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana.”

Schroder joins others in the race for governor outgoing John Bel Edwards (D), who will be ineligible for re-election due to reaching his term limit in the seat. This includes Attorney General Jeff Landry (R), who announced his bid in October.

Read more about Schroder and his work in office here. The Louisiana Primaries are scheduled for Saturday, October 14 with the general election kicking off on November 18.

