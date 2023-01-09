ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nation’s Finest non-profit celebrates 50 years honoring veterans, families

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Nation’s Finest, a non-profit organization that has been serving veterans since 1972, is celebrating its 50 th anniversary with the recently launched Nation’s Finest 50 Award.

The award is aimed at recognizing and celebrating those who have gone above and beyond to make a real impact in the lives of veterans and their families.

Koby Langley, a two-tour veteran, recipient of the bronze star and chairman of the selection committee for the award, joined Everyday Northwest to talk more about the non-profit.

