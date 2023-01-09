50 Cents Next Project Is ‘8 Mile’ Series About Eminem’s Life

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is becoming a powerful force to reckon with going from telling stories on wax to now telling stories on television screens. 50 Cent is King of the Star ‘Power’ universe, he has told the story of ‘BMF’ in a docu-series as well as the inspired true story of two brothers who gave birth to Black Mafia Family ‘BMF’, that is entering it’s second season and believe it or not these are just a few of 50 Cents projects.

The question that everyone has after a season ends of a 50 Cent project, is what’s next.

The answer this particular time, according to 50 Cent, the story of Eminem.

50 Cent has announced that he’s started working on an 8 Mile TV series to help further Eminem‘s already bulletproof “legacy,” though details at the moment remain scarce.

One of the greatest rap songs ever was birthed from the soundtrack to the legendary movie ‘8 Mile’, in 2004 at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, “Lose Yourself” became Eminem’s second career nomination for Record of the Year (following “Without Me”), and it was the first rap song ever to be nominated for Song of the Year. It won Best Male Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song, which was a new category at the time. Almost 20 years later 50 Cent hasn’t lost the vision of how compelling the story of ‘8 Mile’ Eminem is.

“I wanna bring… I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,…We in motion. It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds.” -50 Cent

Take a look at the video below