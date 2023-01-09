ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

50 Cents Next Project Is ‘8 Mile’ Series About Eminem’s Life

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1JSA_0k8d93ar00
Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is becoming a powerful force to reckon with going from telling stories on wax to now telling stories on television screens. 50 Cent is King of the Star ‘Power’ universe, he has told the story of ‘BMF’ in a docu-series as well as the inspired true story of two brothers who gave birth to Black Mafia Family ‘BMF’, that is entering it’s second season and believe it or not these are just a few of 50 Cents projects.

The question that everyone has after a season ends of a 50 Cent project, is what’s next.

The answer this particular time, according to 50 Cent, the story of Eminem.

50 Cent has announced that he’s started working on an 8 Mile TV series to help further Eminem‘s already bulletproof “legacy,” though details at the moment remain scarce.

One of the greatest rap songs ever was birthed from the soundtrack to the legendary movie ‘8 Mile’, in 2004 at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, “Lose Yourself” became Eminem’s second career nomination for Record of the Year (following “Without Me”), and it was the first rap song ever to be nominated for Song of the Year. It won Best Male Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song, which was a new category at the time. Almost 20 years later 50 Cent hasn’t lost the vision of how compelling the story of ‘8 Mile’ Eminem is.

“I wanna bring… I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,…We in motion. It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds.” -50 Cent

Take a look at the video below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0k8d93ar00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Variety

Peak TV Tally: 599 Original Scripted Series Aired in 2022 — A New Record, But FX Says We’ve Hit the Limit

Have we hit the peak of Peak TV? According to FX Research, which has been counting the number of shows on TV since it got into the scripted game with “The Shield” twenty years ago, there were 599 adult scripted original series across broadcast, cable and streaming services in 2022 — a new record. John Landgraf, the chairman of FX Content and FX Productions, continued his tradition of revealing the annual tally on Thursday during FX’s portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour. According to the FX numbers, the number is up 40 from 2021 (a 7 percent gain), when...
YourCentralValley.com

Dr. Dre selling music assets for over $200 million: Report

Dr. Dre is set to get a big payday for his iconic collection of music income streams and assets. The Compton native has reportedly struck a deal with Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group in two separate transactions. The assets garner about $10 million annually and the deals have been rumored to be in the […]
Variety

‘Mayans M.C.’ to End With Season 5 at FX

The fifth season of “Mayans M.C.” will be its last. The news came during at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour during a presentation from FX Content and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf. More to come… More from VarietyPeak TV Tally: 599 Original Scripted Series Aired in 2022 -- A New Record, But FX Says We've Hit the LimitFX Sets Spring Premieres for 'Dave' Season 3 and Tupac, J Dilla and Anthony Pellicano Documentaries'Jeopardy! Masters' Will Pit Current Top-Ranked Champs in New ABC Competition (TV News Roundup)Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy