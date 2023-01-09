Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
actionnews5.com
Coahoma County Grandmother heartbroken over granddaughter’s killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Melrose Haile was in tears Monday morning, after returning to the site where her granddaughter was killed in the early hours of the morning. According to Haile, her granddaughter Averi Jones was only a year old. “She just started to get into words,” Haile said. “She...
deltadailynews.com
Police Patrol Increases After Juvenile Crimes
After two shootings involving juveniles over the weekend, Police Chief Marcus Turner has released a statement addressing recent gun violence in the city of Greenville. The first incident happened in the 300 block of East Walker Street. A 15-year-old male was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. This case is still under Investigation.
Police: Investigation underway for Lake Village homicide
LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — At the request of the Lake Village Police Department, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is looking into a homicide that happened on January 8. 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan was the victim of a homicide that happened in the front yard of a Lake...
Arkansas man killed in fatal shooting
DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Lake Village Police were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Circle in Dermott, Ark. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan in the yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Jordan’s body was transported to the […]
KOKI FOX 23
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
wtva.com
Two children dead, murder suspect arrested in Coahoma County shooting
JONESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Coahoma County deputies arrested a Texas man in connection to a shooting Monday morning that left two children dead. Deputies responded to 325 Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m. The suspect was allegedly holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. Deputies talked...
WDAM-TV
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
COAHOMA, Miss. (WMC) - A man allegedly killed two children and held another at gunpoint on Jan. 9. Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown of a child shot. An off-duty deputy, who was in the area, heard the call and responded...
Eudora City Council approves proposed budget for police vehicles
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – The Eudora City Council has voted to approve a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget to move forward to purchase new police vehicles due to a spike of violent crimes in the city. Chief of police Michael Pitts requested the proposal to the city to fund three new vehicles during a council […]
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
deltadailynews.com
Man Arrested for Statutory Rape
A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape. Officers responded to a sexual assault incident in the 1400 block of East Union Drive. A parent of an 11-year-old girl told officers that Justin Sanford had sexual relations with her daughter multiple times. According to the victim, Sanford told her...
