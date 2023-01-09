Read full article on original website
Related
The Real Reason Chris Redd Left Saturday Night Live
Chris Redd left Saturday Night Live after five seasons, and although he's said in the past that he simply wanted to pursue other opportunities, it turns out there's a little more to the story.
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
goldderby.com
‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’
“Saturday Night Live” premiered October 11, 1975 on NBC with a group of fresh-faced cast members known as the “Not Ready For Prime-Time Players.” None of those original stars (including Laraine Newman, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase) lasted for more than five seasons, but they all made their mark on the late night sketch series that is still going strong nearly five decades later.
Michael B. Jordan and Aubrey Plaza Make Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debuts This January
Michael B. Jordan and Aubrey Plaza ring in Season 48 of 'Saturday Night Live' when they make their hosting debuts Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, respectively.
Watch London post-punks Dry Cleaning perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Dry Cleaning appear on iconic NBC chat show to perform Hot Penny Day
Ryan Reynolds responds to Hugh Jackman's 'diss' of 'Spirited' song
Ryan Reynolds responds to Hugh Jackman's "diss" of the "Spirited" song "Good Afternoon."
Saturday Night Live recap: Austin Butler hosts Cecily Strong's last episode with musical guest Lizzo
Welcome Coneheads to SNL in Review: Christmas edition. SNL has an illustrious collection of holiday-themed sketches. In fact, one might have mistaken last week's episode hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short as the annual Christmas show. But no, it is technically (officially?) tonight's episode, headlined by Elvis' Austin Butler.
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip
That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
Bad Bunny Executive Producing New Show Based On 'They Both Die At The End'
The singer is working on Netflix's new adaptation of Adam SIlvera's young adult novel.
Jordan Peele bought Corey Feldman’s prosthetic ear from ‘Stand by Me’
Lend him an ear. Jordan Peele revealed Friday while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he had bought Corey Feldman’s prosthetic ear from the 1986 film “Stand by Me.” The 43-year-old actor said he won the ear during an auction that Feldman had staged around his 50th birthday. “There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in ‘Stand by Me’ and I guess I very creepily bought it,” said Peele. “In saying it out loud, I realize how creepy it was. That’s not the thing you should share.” “I mentioned it...
