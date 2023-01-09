ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goldderby.com

‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” premiered October 11, 1975 on NBC with a group of fresh-faced cast members known as the “Not Ready For Prime-Time Players.” None of those original stars (including Laraine Newman, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase) lasted for more than five seasons, but they all made their mark on the late night sketch series that is still going strong nearly five decades later.
Quick Country 96.5

Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip

That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
New York Post

Jordan Peele bought Corey Feldman’s prosthetic ear from ‘Stand by Me’

Lend him an ear. Jordan Peele revealed Friday while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he had bought Corey Feldman’s prosthetic ear from the 1986 film “Stand by Me.” The 43-year-old actor said he won the ear during an auction that Feldman had staged around his 50th birthday. “There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in ‘Stand by Me’ and I guess I very creepily bought it,” said Peele. “In saying it out loud, I realize how creepy it was. That’s not the thing you should share.” “I mentioned it...

