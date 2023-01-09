Lend him an ear. Jordan Peele revealed Friday while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he had bought Corey Feldman’s prosthetic ear from the 1986 film “Stand by Me.” The 43-year-old actor said he won the ear during an auction that Feldman had staged around his 50th birthday. “There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in ‘Stand by Me’ and I guess I very creepily bought it,” said Peele. “In saying it out loud, I realize how creepy it was. That’s not the thing you should share.” “I mentioned it...

