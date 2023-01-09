ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

WTAJ

Windmill superloads to travel through Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county. The loads will be moving Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11. Route details are: On Tuesday, blades will leave the Port of Erie hourly from 9 a.m. through […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Expanded Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program begins accepting applications

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Tourist Promotion Agency, in collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and County Planning Department, Thursday announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program. This year’s program sees a number of enhancements, including expanding those eligible...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WellNow Urgent Care opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Residents in DuBois now have a new option for their health care needs. A WellNow Urgent Care has opened on East DuBois Avenue and the walk-in clinic can treat illnesses and injuries. They’ll also be able to do physicals, X-rays and Covid-19 testing.
DUBOIS, PA
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
therecord-online.com

Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County crash leaves one dead

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

County sets election information session for candidates

LOCK HAVEN, PA – 2023 in Pennsylvania will be what is known as a “local election year” with multiple races for Clinton County and its municipalities on the ballot. As a result, the county voter registration department has posted word on an informational meeting for prospective candidates.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven looking at water rate increases

LOCK HAVEN, PA – It’s been since 2013 that customers of the Lock Haven water system have seen a rate increase, but that could soon change. City Council Monday night gave its approval to a contract with a New York state financial consulting firm to carry out a water rate study.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 jailed after multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday. On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

