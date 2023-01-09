Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Windmill superloads to travel through Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county. The loads will be moving Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11. Route details are: On Tuesday, blades will leave the Port of Erie hourly from 9 a.m. through […]
therecord-online.com
Expanded Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program begins accepting applications
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Tourist Promotion Agency, in collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and County Planning Department, Thursday announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Clinton County Tourism/Recreation Grant Program. This year’s program sees a number of enhancements, including expanding those eligible...
WellNow Urgent Care opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Residents in DuBois now have a new option for their health care needs. A WellNow Urgent Care has opened on East DuBois Avenue and the walk-in clinic can treat illnesses and injuries. They’ll also be able to do physicals, X-rays and Covid-19 testing.
wvia.org
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
therecord-online.com
Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
therecord-online.com
County sets election information session for candidates
LOCK HAVEN, PA – 2023 in Pennsylvania will be what is known as a “local election year” with multiple races for Clinton County and its municipalities on the ballot. As a result, the county voter registration department has posted word on an informational meeting for prospective candidates.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven looking at water rate increases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – It’s been since 2013 that customers of the Lock Haven water system have seen a rate increase, but that could soon change. City Council Monday night gave its approval to a contract with a New York state financial consulting firm to carry out a water rate study.
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Prior Centre County resident sentenced to prison for fatal Clearfield County crash
The October 2021 crash along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County killed a 74-year-old grandmother from Ohio.
Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsutawney School Board Votes to Begin Dismissal Process of High School Co-Principal
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Punxsutawney Area School District Board on January 10 voted unanimously to begin dismissal proceedings against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick. (Photo above: The Punxsutawney Area School District Board meets for their monthly voting meeting on Tuesday, January 10.) Hetrick was arrested for violating a...
2 jailed after multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday. On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men […]
